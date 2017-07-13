Scarborough Police Beat: July 14

Arrests

7/3 at 5:32 p. m. Courtney A. MacKenzie, 24, of Powers Road, South Portland, was arrested at Payne Road and Southborough Drive by Officer Holly Thompson on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

7/5 at 7:18 p.m. James F. Lupella, 36, of Hughes Road, Mapleton, was arrested on Pine Point Road by Detective Eric Greenleaf on a charge of domestic violence assault.

7/6 at 11 a.m. Alex A. Fazzi, 26, of Maine Mall Road, South Portland was arrested on Gorham Road by Officer Donald Laflin on an outstanding warrant from another agency, and a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

7/7 at 10:40 p.m. Christina A. Ashey-Newquist, 25, of Gorham Road, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Timothy Barker on an outstanding warrant from another agency, and a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

7/9 at 1:21 a.m. Randy Mayo, 21, of Powers Road, South Portland, was arrested at US. Route 1 and Milliken Road by Officer Melissa Diclemente on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and illegal attachment of license plates.

7/9 at 2:38 a.m. Andrew A. Linares, 28, of Beach Street, Saco, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Melissa Diclemente of a charge of operating under the influence.

7/9 at 4:04 p.m. John K. LaForest, 51, of Middle Road, Skowhegan, was arrested at Postal Service Way and Mussey Road on a charge of violating a protection from harassment order.

7/9 at 6:31 p.m. Joeseph Menard, 21, of Sawyer Road, Cape Elizabeth, was issued a summons on Higgins Beach by Officer Austin Harris on a charge of furnishing liquor to a minor.

Summonses

7/3 at 4:49 p.m. Danny J. Stutes, 59, of Chicopee Road, Buxton was issued a summons on Gorham Road by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

7/3 at 7:29 p.m. John H. Doherty, 57, of Wildwood Drive, Saco, was issued a summons on U. S. Route 1 by Officer Benjamin Laundry on a charge of operating an unregistered vehicle for 150 days or more.

7/5 at 10:59 a.m. Julie Kramer, 33, of Northwood Lane, Saco, was issued a summons on East Grand Avenue on a charge of illegal attachment of license plates.

6/6 at 4:40 p.m. A 17-year-old female, of Scarborough, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Detective Robert Pellerin on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

7/6 at 12:39 a.m. Nathan E. McPhee, 37, of Crescent Street, Biddeford, was issued a summons at U.S. Route 1 and Municipal Drive by Officer Isaiah Jones on operating with a suspended or revoked license.

7/7 at 11:04 p.m. Kaitlin J. Prince, 20, of Tenney Lane, was issued a summons on Tenney Lane by Detective Robert Pellerin on a charge of furnishing a place for a minor to posses and consume liquor.

7/8 at 5:57 p.m. Marcell Valmond, 19, of Van Vliet Drive, Gorham was issued a summons by Officer Holly Thompson on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

Fire calls

7/3 at 9:35 a.m. Fire call on Pin Oak Drive.

7/3 at 4:35 p.m. Alarm call on Mussey Road.

7/3 at 5:28 p.m. Fire call on Burnham Road.

7/3 at 7:29 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Black Point Road.

7/3 at 7:55 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Black Point road.

7/4 at 8:41 a.m. Alarm call on Black Point Road.

7/4 at 2:31 p.m. Electrical problem on Beech Ridge Road.

7/4 at 4:20 p.m. Marine water rescue off Bliss Street.

7/4 at 10:08 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Kirkwood Drive.

7/5 at 2:37 a.m. Structure fire on Lillian Way.

7/5 at 4:04 p.m. Brush fire on Eleventh Street.

7/5 at 5:52 p.m. Mulch fire at Gorham Road and Hannaford Drive.

7/6 at 7:27 p.m. Alarm call on Harmon Street.

7/6 at 9:09 p.m. Alarm call on Spurwink Road.

7/6 at 9:50 p.m. Alarm call on Gorham Road.

7/7 at 5:40 p.m. Structure fire on Payne Road.

7/8 at 9:49 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on US. Route 1.

7/8 at 10:19 a.m. Alarm call on Twilight Drive.

7/8 at 10:27 a.m. Alarm call on Science Park Road.

7/8 at 2:21 p.m. Alarm call on Mussey Road.

7/8 at 4:11 p.m. Alarm call on Mussey road.

7/8 at 8:50 p.m. Alarm call on Old Orchard Street.

7/9 at 10:03 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Jones Creek Drive.

7/9 at 4:31 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Cumberland Way.

7/9 at 4:39 p.m. Marine water rescue off Old Orchard Street.

EMS

Scarborough emergency services responded to 33 calls between July 3-9.