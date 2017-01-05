Scarborough Police Beat: Jan. 6

Arrests

12/29 at 1:06 p.m. Jessica L. Gaddas, 40, of Tramway Lane, Westbrook, was arrested on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Sarah Fasulo on charges of theft by unauthorized taking, violating conditions of release and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

1/1 at 4:52 a.m. Luke R. Johnson, 19, of Middle Street, Saco, was arrested on Sawyer Road by Officer Ian Theriault on a charge of operating under the influence.

1/1 at 8:35 a.m. Kainpest Hilaire, 20, of U.S. Route 1, Bucksport, was arrested on Southborough Drive by Officer Melissa DiClemente on a charge of assault.

Summonses

12/26 at 1:19 p.m. Bronson W. Shalpeigh-Archer, 28, of Sebago Lake Road, Gorham, was issued a summons on Gorham Road by Officer Benjamin Landry on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

12/28 at 10:08 a.m. Robert S. Thomas, 48, of Saco Street Lot, Westbrook, was issued a summons on Gorham Road by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

12/28 at 11:28 a.m. Philip R. Burns, 35, of Mary Way, was issued a summons on County Road by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

12/29 at 1:06 p.m. Kalene Gaddas, 23, of Brown Street, Westbrook, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Sarah Fasulo on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

12/30 at 4:45 p.m. Nicholas J. St. Clair, 32, of Mabel Street, Portland, was issued a summons on Cabela Bouelvard by Officer Holly Thompson on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

12/30 at 6:27 p.m. Tara Levesque, 27, of Daniel Street, Gorham, was issued a summons on Gorham Road by Officer Michael Thurlow on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

12/31 at 11:31 a.m. Deborah J. Letarte, 65, of Main Street, Westbrook, was issued a summons on Payne Road by Officer Breagh Gomez on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

12/31 at 5:54 p.m. Cassandra Wainwright, 26, of Grandview Lane, Alton, New Hampshire, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Benjamin Landry on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

1/1 at 7:40 p.m. Carrie E. Johnson, 29, of Beech Plains Road, Buxton, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Antonio Delvecchio on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Fire calls

12/27 at 11:14 a.m. Alarm call on Pumpkin Lane.

12/28 at 10:40 a.m. Alarm call on McCann Way.

12/29 at 2:42 p.m. Smoke detector problem on Estate Drive.

12/29 at 7:39 p.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

12/29 at 7:40 p.m. Alarm call on Washington Avenue.

12/30 at 1:30 a.m. Alarm call on Burnham Road.

12/30 at 4:03 a.m. Alarm call on Payne Road.

1/1 at 7:41 p.m. Alarm call on Estate Drive.

EMS

Scarborough emergency medical services responded to 30 calls from Dec. 26, 2016, to Jan. 1.