Scarborough Police Beat: Jan. 27

Arrests

1/17 at 6:55 p.m. Jacob A. Darling, 24, of Shaws Mill Road, Gorham, was arrested on County Road by Reserve Officer Lydia Ruetty on a charge of operating without a license.

1/19 at 1:09 a.m. Brandi A. Champagne, 23, of Mechanic Street, Westbrook, was arrested at Pine Point and Ross roads by Officer Ian Theriault on a charge of operating under the influence.

1/22 at 3:35 p.m. Jason E. Foshay, 39, of Black Point Road, was arrested on Black Point Road by Sgt. Timothy Barker on charges of assault, obstructing the report of a crime, criminal threatening, violating conditions of release, and operating under the influence.

Summonses

1/16 at 3:30 p.m. Donald A. Daigneault, 65, of Pine Haven Street, Saco, was issued as summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Isaiah Jones on a charge of failure to notify of an accident.

1/17 at 3:39 a.m. Cathy M. Freeman, 63, of Washington Avenue, Portland, was issued a summons on Horseshoe Drive by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of operating with an expired license for 90 days or more.

1/18 at 2:19 p.m. Amy E. Steinmetz, 31, of Meadow Way, South Portland, was issued a summons at Cumming Road and Payne Road by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

1/18 at 4:08 p.m. Marilza Barbosa, 56, of Westbrook Street, South Portland, was issued a summons on Mussey Road by Officer Benjamin Landry on a charge of operating with an expired license for 90 days or more.

1/19 at 2:03 p.m. Brandon B. Curtis, 20, of U.S. Route 1, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Michael Beeler on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

1/19 at 3:02 p.m. Craig M. Dibiase II, 23, of Haven Road, Windham, was issued a summons at Mussey Road and Gallery Boulevard by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

1/20 at 1:41 p.m. Megan E. Duest, 27, of Acorn Street, Gorham, was issued a summons at Gorham and Beech Ridge roads by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of operating with suspended registration.

1/21 at 10:09 a.m. Lucas J. Gragg, 36, of Pond Road, Manchester, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

1/22 at 1:41 a.m. John R. Sawyer, 36, of Buck Street, Gorham, was issued a summons at Running Hill and Gorham roads by Officer Scott Vaughan on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and operating with a suspended registration.

1/22 at 11:50 a.m. Lindsie A. Mitchell, 26, of Garfield Street, Saco, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Sean Anastasoff on a charge of theft by theft by unauthorized taking.

No quarter given

1/22 at 10:56 a.m. Police were called to the Dunkin’ Donuts on Gallery Boulevard after a customer charged 25 cents for a cup of water allegedly took a quarter from the tip jar when the clerk turned their back. No charges were filed.

Fire calls

1/16 at 8:19 a.m. Alarm call on Burnham Road.

1/16 at 9:36 a.m. Alarm call on County Road.

1/16 at 9:54 a.m. Alarm call on Roundwood Drive.

1/16 at 2:05 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm call on Sandpiper Cove Road.

1/17 at 12:03 p.m. Alarm call on Vindale Street.

1/17 12:27 p.m. Alarm call on Washington Avenue.

1/18 at 12:09 a.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

1/18 at 8:36 a.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

1/18 at 2:32 p.m. Alarm call on Ocean Avenue.

1/18 at 10:58 p.m. Carbon monoxide detector on Gorham Road.

1/19 at 2:04 a.m. Alarm call on Arbor View Lane.

1/20 at 12:50 p.m. Alarm call on Ocean Avenue.

1/20 at 3:53 p.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

1/20 at 4:49 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Black Point Road.

1/20 at 8:56 p.m. Fire call on northbound Maine Turnpike.

1/21 at 8:50 a.m. Alarm call at Gorham Road.

EMS

Scarborough emergency medical services responded to 48 calls from Jan. 16-22.