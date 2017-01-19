Scarborough Police Beat: Jan. 20

Arrests

1/9 at 11:38 a.m. Corey W. Shepard, 26, of Devon Street, Portland, was arrested on Running Hill Road by Officer Shawn Anastasoff on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and violating conditions of release.

1/9 at 10:46 p.m. Allanah R. DeCosta, 26, of Roosevelt Trail, Windham, was arrested at Municipal Drive and U.S. Route 1 by Officer Andrew Flynn on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

1/10 at 11:41 a.m. Zachariah J. Pelletier, 24, of Heritage Hill, Naples, was arrested at Broadturn Road and Castle Terrace by Officer Shawn Anastasoff on charges of exceeding the speed limit by 30 mph or more, eluding an officer, operation of a defective vehicle, attaching false license plates and operating with a suspended or revoked license, and an outstanding warrant from another agency.

1/11 at 1:10 p.m. David W. Woodbury, 54, of Rollins Road, Rollinsford, New Hampshire, was arrested on Pine Point Road by Officer Travis Hon on charges of operating without a license and operating with a suspended registration.

1/11 at 5:23 p.m. Preston J. Jackson, 23, of Flag Pond Road, Saco, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Holly Thompson on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

1/13 at 5:58 a.m. Seth M. Woodman, 25, of South Kelsey Street, South Portland, was arrested at U.S. Route 1 and Lincoln Avenue by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

1/14 at 5:24 p.m. Katelynn Henry, 23, of Myrtle Street, Westbrook, was arrested on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Michael Sawyer on charges of theft by unauthorized taking and violating bail conditions of release.

1/14 at 5:24 p.m. David A. Brochu, 28 of Allen Avenue, Portland, was arrested on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Michael Sawyer on charges of theft by unauthorized taking and violating bail conditions of release.

1/15 at 12:31 p.m. Nelson R. Kerrick, 68, of Hill Street, Biddeford was arrested on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Shawn Anastasoff on charges of theft by unauthorized taking and violating bail conditions of release and criminal trespass.

1/15 at 9:46 p.m. Justin Royce, 19, of Coachlantern Lane West was arrested on Coachlantern Lane West by Officer Michael Thurlow on charges of domestic violence assault and violating conditions of release.

Summonses

1/9 at 9:34 p.m. Matthew T. Crockett, 18, of Highland Avenue, South Portland, was issued a summons on Ocean Avenue by Officer Holly Thompson on a charge of illegal possession of liquor by a minor.

1/10 at 1:45 a.m. Adam B. Hastey, 35, of Gateway Commons, Gorham, was issued a summons on Beech Ridge Road and Holmes Road by Officer Scott Vaughan on a charge of operating operating with a suspended or revoked license.

1/10 at 2:44 a.m. Kyleigh Keitel, 27, of Grayson Street, Biddeford, was issued a summons at U.S. Route 1 and Willowdale Road by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating operating with a suspended or revoked license.

1/11 at 7:34 a.m. Lowell W. Libby, 61, of Richardson Street, Portland was issued a summons at Payne Road and Ashley Drive by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating an unregistered vehicle for 150 days or more.

1/11 at 10:45 a.m. Vasiliy E. Goroshkevich, 25, of Musselman Road, Standish, was issued a summons on Jones Creek Drive by Office Travis Hon on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

1/12 at 10:17 a.m. Christine P. Small, 36, of Pin Oak Drive, was issued as summons on Quentin Drive by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

1/12 at 2:42 p.m. A 15-year-old female, of Scarborough, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Michael Beeler on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

1/12 at 2:42 p.m. Jordan T. Johnson, 18, of Roosevelt Trail, Raymond, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Michael Beeler on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

1/13 at 10:23 p.m. Benito W. Onorato, 21, of Jana Lane was issued a summons on Broadturn Road and Hidden Creek Drive by Officer Michael Thurlow on a charge of driving to endanger.

Fire calls

1/9 at 5:52 a.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

1/9 at 8:41 a.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

1/9 at 10:07 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Eastern Trail.

1/9 at 8:33 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Foxcroft Drive

1/9 at 10:28 p.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

1/10 at 10:28 a.m. Vehicle fire at U.S. Route 1 and Campus Drive.

1/11 at 9:42 a.m. Carbon monoxide detector at U.S. Route 1.

1/11 at 12:58 p.m. Alarm call on Gibson Road.

1/11 at 9:22 p.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

1/13 at 3:03 pm. Alarm call on Southgate Road.

1/14 at 4:51 p.m. Alarm call on Winslow Homer Road.

EMS

Scarborough emergency medical services responded to 49 calls from Jan. 9-15.