Scarborough Police Beat: Jan. 13

Arrests

1/2 at 11:27 p.m. Joseph A. Johnson, 31, of Leshanes Way, Casco, was arrested on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Holly Thompson on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

1/3 at 7:36 a.m. Devon E. Smith, 26, of Norway, was arrested at Broadturn Road and Susan Avenue by Officer Sarah Fasulo on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

1/4 at 7:32 p.m. Scott A. Biller, 60, of Raspberry Way, Windham, was arrested on Gorham Road by Officer Antonio Delvecchio on a charge of operating after habitual offender license revocation.

1/5 at 6:23 p.m. Jessica L. Doughty, 23, of Timothy Lane, Yarmouth, was arrested on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Holly Thompson on charges of endangering the welfare of a child and operating under the influence.

1/6 at 7:51 a.m. Anthony L. Edwards, 44, of Romano Road, South Portland, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Sarah Fasulo on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license, operating with A suspended registration and violating conditions of release.

1/8 at 12:13 a.m. Dylan S. Volk, 25, of Elbridge Oliver Way, was arrested on Old Blue Point Road by Officer Sarah Fasulo on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and operating under the influence.

1/8 at 11:26 a.m. Robert D. Inman, 47, of Washington Avenue, South Portland, was arrested on County Road by Officer Breagh Gomez on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

Summonses

1/2 at 6:18 a.m. Fahad N. Al Saker, 30, of Biddeford, was issued a summons at U.S. Route 1 and Scarborough Downs Road by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

1/2 at 6:54 a.m. Corey A. Christensen, 26, of Waterboro Road, Hollis, was issued a summons on Beech Ridge Road by Officer Scott Vaughan on a charge of possession of marijuana.

1/2 at 10:11 a.m. Kevin M. McMurtrie, 41, of Oak Street, Biddeford, was issued a summons at Gorham and Ridgeway roads by Officer Michael Beeler on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

1/2 at 3:47 p.m. Brianna L. Steinbeck, 27, of Dewayns Way, Gorham, was issued a summons at Running Hill Road and New Road by Officer Michael Thurlow on charges of driving to endanger and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

1/3 at 2:04 p.m. Emmanuel H. Striligas, 69, of Granite Street, Biddeford, was issued a summons on Cabela Boulevard by Officer Breagh Gomez on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident.

1/5 at 5:11 a.m. Todd A. Tweedie, Jr., 30, of Wilson Road, Cumberland, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Scott Vaughan on a charge of possession of marijuana.

1/5 at 8:26 a.m. Pravin M. Boga, 38, of Foxcroft Drive, was issued a summons on Quentin Drive by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of failure to obtain a drivers license.

1/5 at 12:40 p.m. Ashley M. Perkins, 21, of Oakdale Street, Portland, was issued a summons at U.S. Route 1 and Plaza Drive by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

1/5 at 4:38 p.m. Karol A. Zubowicz, 22, of Summer Street, Portland, was issued a summons on Interstate 295 by Officer Holly Thompson on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

1/6 at 6:12 a.m. Richard Leslie, 21, of Barlen Street, Farmington, was issued a summons at U.S. Route 1 and Southgate Road by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating an unregistered vehicle for 150 days or more.

1/6 at 8:09 p.m. Domonico A. Hunt, 41, of Ferry Road, Saco, was issued a summons on County Road by Officer Holly Thompson on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

1/7 at 2:05 p.m. Nicole R. Bernier, 45, of New Portland Road, Gorham, was issued a summons on Saco Street by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

Fire calls

1/2 at 9:22 a.m. Alarm call on Iris Drive.

1/2 at 4:06 p.m. Carbon monoxide detector on Highland Avenue.

1/2 at 11:59 p.m. Alarm call on Atlantic Drive.

1/4 at 5:22 p.m. Alarm call on Sandpiper Cove Road.

1/4 at 7:30 p.m. Alarm call on Spurwink Road.

1/8 at 8:32 p.m. Alarm call on Carriage Way.

EMS

Scarborough emergency medical services responded to 63 calls from Jan. 2-8.