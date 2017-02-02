Scarborough Police Beat: Feb. 3

Arrests

1/23 at 5:23 p.m. Edgar E. Olivarez, 38, of Kentucky Street, Alton, Texas, was arrested on Pine Point Road by Officer Antonio Delvecchio on a charge of operating without a license.

1/26 at 1:47 p.m. Lionel A. Pelletier, 34, of Sokokis Circle, Saco, was arrested on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Travis Hon on charges of theft by unauthorized taking, violating conditions of release and outstanding warrants from another agency.

1/26 at 1:47 p.m. Scott A. Webster, 43, of Pinehaven Street, Saco, was arrested on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license

1/27 at 11:15 a.m. Lorik C. Morgan, 26, of Broadturn Road, was arrested at Broadturn and Longmeadow roads by Officer Andrew Flynn on a charge of displaying a fictitious vehicle inspection certificate, and operation of a defective vehicle.

1/27 at 11:22 p.m. William D. Crouse, 57, of Zion Road, Wellington, was arrested at U.S. Route 1 and Commerce Drive by Officer Benjamin Landry on a charge of operating under the influence.

1/28 at 12:53 p.m. William MacFawn, 20, of Mountain Road, Denmark, was arrested at Mussey Road and Postal Service Way on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license, operating without a license, and violating conditions of release.

1/28 at 2:21 p.m. Graham M. Deleo, 24, of Veranda Street, Portland, was arrested on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Andrew Flynn on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

1/28 at 3:11 p.m. Susan N. Boissonneau, 26, of Winslow Street, Westbrook was arrested on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Andrew Flynn on charges of violating conditions of release and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

Summonses

1/24 at 10:13 a.m. Trever J. Chenard, 21, of Gorham Road, was issued a summons at Gorham Road and Cumberland Way by Officer Isaiah Jones on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

1/26 at 7:55 a.m. Susan M. Mondor, 58, of Riverview Place, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

1/26 at 9:03 a.m. Travis D. Simonds, 23, of Timber Lane, Newcastle, was issued a summons on Mussey Road by Officer Travis Hon, on a charge of illegal attachment of license plates.

1/27 at 12:24 p.m. Jennifer J. Sawyer, 40, of Pease Road, Buxton, was issued a summons on Black Point Road by Officer Shawn Anastasoff on charges allowing a dog to be at large.

Fire call

1/23 at 1:35 p.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

1/23 at 6:26 p.m. Alarm call on Spring Street.

1/23 at 11:42 p.m. Alarm call on Tenney Lane.

1/24 at 8:04 a.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

1/24 at 11:06 a.m. Alarm call on Ocean Avenue.

1/24 at 1:44 p.m. Alarm call on Leah Lane.

1/24 at 3:36 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Gunstock Road.

1/24 at 4:53 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Old Blue Point Road.

1/24 at 5:09 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Chamberlain Road.

1/24 at 5:42 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Dresser Road.

1/24 at 5:45 p.m. Smoke odor investigation at Eastern road Marsh and Pine Point Road.

1/24 at 11:11 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Ferry Road

1/24 at 11:47 p.m. Alarm call from U.S. Route 1.

1/25 at 3:45 p.m. Marine water rescue off Cliff Street.

1/27 at 5:40 p.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

1/28 at 12:46 a.m. Alarm call on King Street.

1/28 at 4:23 a.m. Alarm call on Willowwood Lane

1/28 at 10:55 a.m. Alarm call on Washington Avenue.

1/28 at 11:36 a.m. Odor investigation on Gorham Road.

1/28 at 4:49 p.m. Alarm call on Winding Way.

1/29 at 5:44 p.m. Fire call on Avenue 2.

1/29 at 9:21 p.m. Fire call on Avenue 3.

EMS

Scarborough emergency medical services responded to 51 calls from Jan. 23-29.