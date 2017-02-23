Scarborough Police Beat: Feb. 24

Arrests

2/14 at 5:55 p.m. Roscoe Deering, 18, of Avenue 2, was arrested on Avenue 2 by Officer Antonio Delvecchio on a charge of domestic violence assault.

2/19 at 1:39 p.m. Jose Rodriguez, 48, of Union Avenue, Old Orchard Beach, was arrested on Beech Ridge Road by Officer Shawn Anastasoff on a charge of operating under the influence.

2/19 at 5:30 p.m. Robert L. Burgess, 58, no address listed, of Portland, was arrested on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Benjamin Landry on a charge of domestic violence assault.

2/19 at 9:58 p.m. James K. Pierrotti, 53, of Cape Road, Limington, was arrested at Spurwink Road and Ivory Hill Lane by Officer Michael Thurlow on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

2/15 at 11:19 a.m. Orlin Munoz, 31, of Washington Avenue, Old Orchard Beach, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Ian Theriault on a charge of operating without a license.

2/15 at 10:43 p.m. Morgan R. Cunningham, 29, of West Cutts Street, Biddeford, was issued a summons at Broadturn Road and Burnham Road on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

2/18 at 12:47 p.m. Karl R. Gronlund, 47, of Westwood Avenue, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Michael Beeler on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Fire Calls

2/13 at 9:46 a.m. Vehicle fire on southbound Interstate 95.

2/13 at 12:01 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Payne Road.

2/13 at 4:45 p.m. Water problem at Powderhorn Drive.

2/14 at 9:16 a.m. Alarm call on Dunstan Landing Road.

2/14 at 10:27 a.m. Fire call on Payne Road.

2/14 at 2:16 p.m. Fire call on Temple Avenue.

2/14 at 2:22 p.m. Smoke investigation on Southpointe Drive.

2/14 at 3:51 p.m. Alarm call on Roundwood Drive.

2/14 at 4:04 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm call on Houghton Street.

2/14 at 6:07 p.m. Vehicle fire on Gorham Road.

2/14 at 7:18 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm call on Spurwink Road.

02/15 at 1:29 p.m. Alarm call on Old County Road.

2/16 at 6:28 a.m. Fire call on Broadturn Road.

2/16 at 6:29 a.m. Alarm call on Teal Point Road.

02/17 at 2:20 a.m. Alarm call on Whistler Landing Road.

2/17 at 3:26 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Hunnewell Road.

2/17 at 4:08 p.m. Alarm call on Black Point Road.

2/17 at 4:57 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Ottawa Woods Road.

2/18 at 12:45 p.m. Alarm call on Topaz Drive.

2/18 at 9:53 p.m. Fire call on Oakdale Drive.

EMS

Scarborough emergency medical services responded to 52 calls from Feb. 13-19.