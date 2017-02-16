Scarborough Police Beat: Feb. 17

Arrests

2/8 at 10:02 a.m. Tammymarie V. Symonds, 53, of Pine Street, Biddeford, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of assault.

2/12 at 9:45 p.m. Brandon Perry, 24, of Jasper Street, was arrested at Pine Point Road and Snowberry Drive by Officer Benjamin Landry on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

Summonses

2/10 at 12:22 p.m. Louisa Mead, 58, of Juniper Drive, Yarmouth, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Glenn Tucker on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Fire

2/6 at 6:20 p.m. Smoke alarm on Crossing Road.

2/6 at 9:43 p.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

2/6 at 9:59 p.m. Alarm call on Quadrant Lane.

2/7 at 10:18 p.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

2/8 at 12:49 a.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

2/8 at 1:37 a.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

2/8 at 9:11 a.m. Alarm call on Longmeadow Road.

2/9 at 2:17 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Granby Road.

2/10 at 5:49 a.m. Fire call on U.S. Route 1.

2/10 at 9:20 a.m. Alarm call on Roundwood Drive

2/11 at 2:04 p.m. Alarm call on Black Point Road.

2/11 at 4:51 p.m. Fire call on Ocean Park Road.

2/11 at 9:22 p.m. Alarm call on Ryefield Drive.

2/11 at 9:59 p.m. Fire call on Hidden Creek Drive.

2/12 at 2:37 a.m. Alarm call on Williamsburg Lane

2/12 at 2:28 p.m. Alarm call on Tiger Lily Lane.

2/12 at 6:42 p.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

EMS

Scarborough emergency medical services responded to 38 calls from Feb. 6-12.