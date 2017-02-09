Scarborough Police Beat: Feb. 10

Arrests

2/1 at 7:43 p.m. William R. Benner, 43, of Mitchell Road, Cape Elizabeth, was arrested at U.S. Route 1 and Scarborough Downs Road by Officer Andrew Flynn on a charge of operating under the influence.

2/3 at 3:18 p.m. Jesse M. Sawyer, 32, of Main Street, Rockport, was arrested on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Shawn Anastasoff on charges of theft by unauthorized taking, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violating conditions of release.

2/4 at 9:37 a.m. Kyle A. Whitney, 27, of Valley Street, Portland, was arrested on Payne Road by Officer Shawn Anastasoff on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license, violating conditions of release and operating an unregistered vehicle for 150 days or more.

Summonses

1/30 at 10:14 a.m. Nick A. Thompson, 28, of East Bridge Street, Westbrook, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Shawn Anastasoff on a charge of criminal mischief.

1/30 at 8:21 p.m. Nicholas Flagg, 38, of Robie Street, Gorham, was issued a summons at Spring Street and Gallery Boulevard by Officer Benjamin Landry on a charge of operating an unregistered vehicle for 150 days or more.

2/1 at 2:24 p.m. Allan D. Piper, 28, of Emery Circle, Buxton, was issued a summons on Payne Road by Officer Isaiah Jones on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

2/5 at 7:38 a.m. Matthew Mabry, 20, of Spring Road, Saco, was issued a summons on Mussey Road by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of allowing operation of a vehicle with a suspended registration.

Fire calls

1/30 at 3:19 p.m. Elevator call on Campus Drive.

2/2 at 8:43 a.m. Vehicle fire on southbound Interstate 95.

2/3 at 4:09 p.m. Fire call on Payne Road.

2/5 at 1:02 p.m. Brush fire on Broken Road.

EMS

Scarborough emergency medical services responded to 43 calls between Jan. 30 and Feb. 6.