Scarborough Police Beat: Dec. 8

Arrests

11/27 at 2:43 p.m. Jonathan Loveitt, 37, no address listed, of Gorham, was arrested at Gorham and Payne roads by Officer Shawn Anastasoff on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and violating conditions of release.

11/27 at 4:29 p.m. Barry C. Davis, 43, no address listed, of Sanford, was arrested on Gallery Boulevard by Sgt. Timothy Barker on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

11/28 at 12:36 p.m. Bret W. Gullifer, 57, of Pine Point Road, was arrested on Pine Point Road by Officer Shawn Anastasoff on charges of operating without a license and operating under the influence.

11/30 at midnight. Daniel J. Doyle, 38, of Juniper Circle, Gorham, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of domestic violence criminal threatening.

11/30 at 11:06 a.m. Alexandria M. Shaw, 23, of Bates Street, Lewiston, was arrested on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Brian Nappi on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and violating conditions of release.

12/1 at 7:22 a.m. Cody A. Kilton, 24, of Holmes Road, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Aaron Erickson on charges of domestic violence assault and violating conditions of release.

Summonses

11/28 at 1:19 p.m. Shaun J. Harlow, 26, of Station Lane, Windham, was issued a summons at Beech Ridge and West Beech Ridge roads by Officer Scott Vaughan on a charge of operating an unregistered vehicle for 150 days or more.

11/29 at 5:18 a.m. Corinne Libby, 29, of Stanley Boulevard, Sabbatus, was issued a summons at Payne Road and Bonneygrove Drive by Officer Aaron Erickson on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and operating with a suspended registration.

11/29 at 11:54 a.m. Santana Plante, 25, no address listed, of Biddeford, was issued a summons at Roundwood Drive and Payne Road by Officer Breagh Gomez on charges of operating with a suspended registration and violating conditions of release.

11/30 at 3:19 p.m. Christian S. Cilley, 22, of Bramblewood Drive, Portland, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Breagh Gomez on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

11/30 at 5:50 p.m. Robert A. Brown Jr., 49, of White Birch Lane, Greene, was issued a summons on Spring Street by Officer Holly Thompson on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license, failure to give a correct name, address or date of birth, displaying a fictitious inspection sticker and violating conditions of release.

12/1 at 12:02 p.m. Ryan L. Greene, 47, of Swans Road, Raymond, was issued a summons at Mussey Road and Gallery Boulevard by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

Fire calls

Scarborough fire and EMS logs were not available by deadline.