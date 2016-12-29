Scarborough Police Beat: Dec. 30

Arrests

12/19 at 2:34 p.m. Heather M. Roy, 27, of Wentworth Street, Biddeford, was arrested on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Shawn Anastasoff on charges of theft by unauthorized taking and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

12/23 at 6:23 a.m. Benjamin C. McKinney, 30, of Oakdale Drive, was arrested at Gorham and Mussey roads by Officer Aaron Erickson on outstanding arrests from other agencies and charges of operating an unregistered vehicle for 150 days or more, operating with a suspended or revoked license and violating conditions of release.

12/23 at 6:55 p.m. Angela M. Kennedy, 39, of Bridge Street, Westbrook, was arrested on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Antonio Delvecchio on charges of theft by unauthorized taking and violating conditions of release.

Summonses

12/19 at 3:39 a.m. Kimberley C. Childs, 43, of Elm Street, Biddeford, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Ian Theriault on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

12/19 at 4:23 p.m. Joseph E. Kennedy, 19, of Jenkins Road, Saco, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Breagh Gomez on charges of leaving the scene of an accident and attaching false license plates.

12/19 at 3:08 p.m. Antinette J. Frank, 32, of Read Street, Lewiston, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

12/20 at 10:34 a.m. Aaron L. Sharp, 29, of Ocean Street, South Portland, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Sarah Fasulo on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

12/21 at 9:25 a.m. David K. Bennett, 42, of Pleasant Avenue, Portland, was issued a summons on Mussey Road by Officer Travis Hon on charges of attaching false license plates and operating with a suspended registration.

12/21 at 8:34 a.m. Mario A. Cooper, 25, of Tatum Waterway Drive, Miami Beach, Florida, was issued a summons at Milliken Road and U.S. Route 1 by Officer Isaiah Jones on a charge of operating without a license.

12/21 at 2:59 p.m. Donald L. Luxton, 63, of Barker Road, Bethel, was issued a summons on Cabela Boulevard by Officer Sarah Fasulo on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

12/21 at 4:03 p.m. Meiling Chen, 44, of Teri Circle, Westbrook, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Antontio Delvecchio on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

12/22 at 10 p.m. Craig C. Squier, 24, of Kilborn Way, Falmouth, was issued a summons on Payne Road by Officer Holly Thompson on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

12/22 at 11:26 p.m. Chandler S. Langlois, 19, of Sweetbrier Lane, was issued a summons on Clearwater Drive by Officer Holly Thompson on a charge of possession of marijuana.

12/23 at 6:55 p.m. Sarah D. Boclair, 38, of Austin Street, Westbrook, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Antontio Delvecchio on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

12/23 at 7:07 p.m. Antoine S. Richardson, 30, of Cumberland Avenue, Portland, was issued a summons at Payne and Old Payne roads by Officer Scott Vaughan on a charge of operating an unregistered vehicle for 150 days or more.

12/24 at 8:39 p.m. Dennis Phillipo, 39, of South Street, Biddeford, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

12/24 at 10:36 a.m. Kevin L. Klodzinski, 39, of Hearn Road, was issued a summons at Broadturn Road and Martin Avenue by Officer Glenn Tucker on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license, operating an unregistered vehicle for 150 days or more and violating conditions of release.

12/24 at 1:03 p.m. Mary M. Tadsse, 19, of Salem Street, Portland, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Fire calls

12/19 at 8:43 a.m. Alarm call on Driftwood Lane.

12/19 at 11:09 a.m. Alarm call on Mussey Road.

12/19 at 6:40 p.m. Alarm call on Maine Turnpike South.

12/19 at 9:39 p.m. Alarm call on Tall Pines Road.

12/21 at 7:14 a.m. Alarm call on Cammock Road.

12/21 at 8:11 a.m. Gas odor reported on Technology Way.

12/21 at 9:50 a.m. Alarm call on Pine Point Road.

12/22 at 10:14 a.m. Alarm call on Ward Street.

12/23 at 5:48 p.m. Alarm call on Glendale Circle.

12/24 at 12:18 p.m. Alarm call on Higgins Street.

EMS

Scarborough emergency medical services responded to 42 calls from Dec. 19-25.