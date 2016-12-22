Scarborough Police Beat: Dec. 23

Arrests

12/13 at 1:45 p.m. Melanie A. Bickford, 37, of Brown Street, Westbrook, was arrested on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Shawn Anastasoff on charges of theft by unauthorized taking and violating conditions of release.

12/15 at 9:48 p.m. Joseph M. Allen, 25, of Shady Lane, Old Orchard Beach, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Holly Thompson on an outstanding warrant from another agency and a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

12/16 at 1:09 p.m. Angella L. Hanscom, 40, of Turkey Lane, Buxton, was arrested on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Sarah Fasulo on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

12/16 at 1:09 p.m. Billie Greenwood, 25, of Than Drive, Steep Falls, was arrested on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Sarah Fasulo on charges of theft by unauthorized taking and refusing to submit to arrest.

12/16 at 11:25 p.m. John C. Mattson, 48, of Foxcroft Drive, was arrested on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Holly Thompson on an outstanding local warrant and a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

Summonses

12/14 at 2:48 p.m. Eric Sun, 29, of Washington Avenue, Portland, was issued a summons at Gallery Bouelvard and Spring Street by Officer Garrett Strout on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

12/14 at 3:22 p.m. Kaitlyn M. Huff, 27, of Harrisburg Avenue, Westbrook, was issued a summons at Beech Ridge and Johnson roads by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

12/15 at 9:30 a.m. Melissa M. Cressey, 31, of Hall Street, Portland, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Michael Beeler on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

12/15 at 6:26 p.m. Kayli J. Buttery, 22, of Marginal Way, Portland, was issued a summons on Pleasant Hill Road by Officer Michael Thurlow on a charge of failure to register vehicle.

12/18 at 10 a.m. Casey A. Congdon, 34, of Pin Oak Drive, was issued a summons at Pine Oak Drive and Maple Avenue by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of operating with suspended registration.

12/18 at 7:23 p.m. Benjamin J. Larrabee, 21, of Strawberry Fields Lane, was issued a summons on Payne Road by Officer Lydia Ruetty on a charge of operating an unregistered vehicle for 150 days or more.

12/18 at 11:30 p.m. Seth M. Woodman, 25, of South Kelsey Street, South Portland, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Michael Thurlow on charges of possession of marijuana and operating an unregistered vehicle for 150 days or more.

Fire calls

12/12 at 12:50 p.m. Alarm call on Piper Road.

12/12 at 4:48 p.m. Fuel leak on East Grand Avenue.

12/14 at 3:23 p.m. Alarm call on Gorham Road.

12/15 at 11:47 a.m. Marine water rescue off Seavey Landing Road.

12/15 at 4:11 p.m. Alarm call on Third Street.

12/15 at 7:05 p.m. Alarm call on Gorham Road.

12/16 at 4:17 p.m. Alarm call on Winnocks Neck Road.

12/18 at 1:20 p.m. Alarm call on Judge Hasty Lane.

EMS

Scarborough emergency medical services responded to 49 calls from Dec. 12-18.