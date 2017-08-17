Scarborough Police Beat: August 18

Arrests

8/8 at 8:18 p.m. Joshua A. Poissant, 29, of Skillings Road, Arundel, was arrested on Beech Ridge by Officer Brian Nappi on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

8/9 at 12:01 a.m. Carrie L. Caporino, 45, of Kennebago Drive, was arrested on Kennebago Drive by Officer Ian Theriault on charges of domestic violence assault and aggravated assault.

8/9 at 5:48 a.m. James J. Jent, 52, of Hammond Street, Bangor, was arrested on Payne Road by Officer Ian Theriault on a charge of criminal threatening.

8/9 at 11:18 a.m. Blaine T. Gallant, 23, of James Drive, Waterboro, was arrested on County Road by Officer Breagh Gomez on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

8/10 at 12:14 a.m. Andrew M. Lambert, 27, of Buxton Road, Saco, was arrested at Flag Pond Road and U.S. Route 1 by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

8/10 at 11:06 a.m. Brandon J. Staples, 27, of Deering Ridge Road, East Waterboro, was arrested on County Road by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

8/11 at 10:48 p.m. Justin H. Knudsen, 28, of North Street, Westbrook, was arrested at Black Point Road and Winnocks Neck Road by Officer Andrew Flynn on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, violating conditions of release and on an outstanding warrant.

8/12 at 12:38 a.m. Nicholas Boucouvlas, 34, of Broadway, South Portland, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Sgt. Timothy Barker on a charge of operating under the influence.

8/12 at 9:33 a.m. John A. Sprague, 62, of Huntington Place, Houston, Texas, was arrested on Black Point Road by Officer Holly Thompson on a charge of operating under the influence.

8/13 at 11:36 a.m. Michael L. Morin, 22, of Hall Avenue, Saco, was arrested on Meadow Woods Apartments Road by Officer Breagh Gomez on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

Summonses

8/7 at 1:21 p.m. Brenda J. Richardson, 38, of U.S. Route 1, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Benjamin Landry on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

8/7 at 10:59 p.m. Keegan T. LaPointe, 20, of Stone Street, Saco, was issued a summons at Payne Road and Ashley Drive by Officer Sarah Fasulo on a charge of possession of marijuana by a minor.

8/8 at 6:36 a.m. Crystal P. Alcott, 37, of Burnham Road, was issued a summons at Burnham Road and Hodgdon Road by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating an unregistered vehicle for 150 days or more.

8/8 at 7:27 a.m. Oscar Monclava-Perez, 26, of Cardinal Lane, Brownsville, Texas, was issued a summons on Mussey Road by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating without a license.

8/8 at 12:42 p.m. Austin D. Perry, 20, of Whitehouse Road, Hollis, was issued a summons on County Road by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of operating without a license.

8/9 at 5:01 am. John C. Mattson, 48, of Foxcroft Drive, was issued a summons at U.S. Route 1 and Hillcrest Avenue by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating an unregistered vehicle for 150 days or more.

8/9 at 11:50 p.m. Colin Hulst, 23, of Coulthard Farms Road, was issued a summons on Black Point Road by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating an unregistered vehicle for 150 days or more.

8/10 at 8:32 p.m. Justin T. King, 23, of Spurwink Avenue, South Portland, was issued a summons at U.S. Route 1 and Gorham Road by Detective Robert Pellerin, on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

8/11 at 5:29 p.m. Candace E.. Ranahan, 46, of Georges Terrace, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Michael Sawyer on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

8/12 at 6:45 p.m. Matthew J. Cleaves, 41, of Main Street, Westbrook, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Holly Thompson on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

8/13 at 1:50 a.m. Crystal M. Townsend, 37, of Milliken Mills Road, Old Orchard Beach, was issued a summons on Old Blue Point Road by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of operating under the influence.

Fire calls

8/7 at 7:52 a.m. Alarm call on Running Tide Drive.

8/7 at 5:23 p.m. Alarm call on Gallery Boulevard.

8/7 at 6:03 p.m. Elevator call on Payne Road.

8/8 at 12:18 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Sandpiper Cove Road.

8/8 at 12:34 p.m. Low hanging wires on U.S. Route 1.

8/8 at 1:46 p.m. Gas odor in building on Science Park Road.

8/8 at 6:27 p.m. Structure fire on Cedarbrook Drive.

8/9 at 3:23 p.m. Marine water rescue at Kettle Cove.

8/10 at 5:10 a.m. Fire on Grand Avenue.

8/10 at 6:01 p.m. Fire call on U.S. Route 1.

8/11 at 12:30 a.m. Fire call on Fowler Farm Road.

8/12 at 11:23 a.m. Smoke detector activation on East Grand Avenue.

8/12 at 1:10 p.m. Alarm call on Gallery Boulevard.

8/12 at 2:03 p.m. Alarm call on Pine Point Road.

8/13 at 6:58 a.m. Alarm call on Payne Road.

EMS

Scarborough emergency medical services responded to 52 calls from Aug. 7-13.