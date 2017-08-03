Scarborough Police Beat: Aug. 4

Arrests

7/24 at 1:25 p.m. Sean E. Francis, 42, of Washington Avenue, Portland, was arrested on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Craig Hebert on charges of making a false public alarm or report and terrorizing.

7/24 at 1:25 p.m. Marsha G. Francis, 41, of Washington Avenue, Portland, was arrested on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Craig Hebert on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

7/26 at 6:12 p.m. Andrea B. Stephan, 51, of Fengler Road, was arrested on Quentin Drive on charges of operating under the influence and endangering the welfare of a child.

7/29 at 1:22 a.m. Robin L. Therrien, 43, of Conner Creek Drive, Fishers, Indiana, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Benjamin Landry on a charge of operating under the influence.

7/30 at 1:49 a.m. Kory R. Hendricks, 23, of New Settlement Road, Hiram, was arrested on Payne Road by Officer Lydia Ruetty on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

7/24 at 6:11 p.m. Christopher A. Little, of Knight Street, Westbrook, was issued a summons on Payne Road by Officer Sarah Fasulo on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

7/25 at 6:36 p.m. Jessica L. Solender, 25, of Sunfield Circle, Raleigh, North Carolina, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Derek Miller on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

7/26 at 3:02 p.m. A 16-year-old female, of Scarborough, was issued a summons on Nelsen Road by Sgt. Thomas Chard on charges of terrorizing and criminal trespass.

7/27 at 1:13 p.m. Tyler S. Deguzman, 20, of Grant Road, Saco, was issued a summons at Holmes Road and Bridges Drive by Officer Holly Thompson on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

7/27 at 1:59 p.m. Jack B. Cowie, 28, of Fern Circle, was issued a summons on Black Point Road by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of operating an unregistered vehicle for 150 days or more.

7/27 at 11:46 p.m. Nathan R. Weare, 20, of Beach Buff Terrace, Cape Elizabeth, was issued a summons at Black Point Road and Fogg Road on a charge of illegal attachment of license plates.

7/28 at 9:24 p.m. Halie M. Crawford, 27, of Farrington Road, Gorham, was issued a summons at U.S. Route 1 and Libby Street by Officer Benjamin Landry on a charge of operating an unregistered vehicle for 150 days or more.

7/28 at 10:43 p.m. Nathan L. Gordon, 34, of Crabtree Drive, Topsham, was issued a summons at U.S. Route 1 and Commerce Drive on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

7/30 at 12:53 a.m. Brian M. Davis, 18, of Poplar Street, Old Orchard Beach, was issued a summons at U.S. Route 1 and Old Blue Point Road on a charge of minor transporting liquor.

Fire calls

7/24 at 11:55 a.m. Elevator call on Campus Drive.

7/24 at 1:32 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Gallery Boulevard.

7/24 at 1:43 p.m. Carbon monoxide detector on Travelo Street.

7/24 at 3:55 p.m. Alarm call on Mussey Road.

7/24 at 6:28 p.m. Alarm call on Pine Point Road.

7/25 at 8:28 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Cabela Boulevard.

7/25 at 1:31 p.m. Fuel leak on Southborough Drive.

7/26 at 8:15 p.m. Alarm call on Tenth Street.

7/28 at 10:33 a.m. Alarm call on Roundwood Drive.

7/28 at 10:57 a.m. Alarm call on Campus Drive.

7/28 at 11:52 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Hannaford Drive.

7/28 at 2:18 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Greenwood Avenue.

7/28 at 7:24 p.m. Alarm call on Gallery Boulevard.

7/28 at 8:45 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Pin Oak Drive.

7/30 at 12:37 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Thomas Drive.

7/30 at 7:30 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Travelo Street.

7/30 at 6:15 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Tapley Road.

7/30 at 9:55 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Thomas Drive.

EMS

Scarborough emergency medical services responded to 38 calls from July 24-30.