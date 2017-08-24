Scarborough Police Beat: Aug. 25

Arrests

8/16 at 1:53 p.m. Derek A. Willerson, 37, of Knight Street, Westbrook, was arrested on County Road by Officer Breagh Gomez on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

8/17 at 10:04 p.m. Nikolay K. Todorov, 20, of Westbrook Street, South Portland, was arrested on Gallery Boulevard by Sgt. Thomas Chard on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

Summonses

8/17 at 3:15 a.m. John A. Murphy, 20, of Coulthard Farms Road, was issued a summons on Coulthard Farms Road on a charge of operating under the influence.

8/18 at 10:30 a.m. Jeffrey D. Graham, 43, of Terry Street, Gorham, was issued a summons on Oak Hill Terrace by Officer Timothy Barker on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

8/19 at 11:06 a.m. Nicholas P. Lancisi, 28, of Blanchard Road, Monson, was issued a summons on Gorham Road by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

8/20 at 12:21 a.m. Steven R. Cote, 19, of Locust Street, Westbrook, was issued a summons at Payne Road and Holmes Road by Officer Michael Thurlow on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

Fire calls

8/14 at 2:44 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Gorham Road.

8/14 at 1:37 a.m. Alarm call on Mussey Road.

8/14 at 6:56 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Black Point Road.

8/14 at 9:38 a.m. Alarm call on Thomas Drive.

8/15 at 3:12 p.m. Vehicle fire on the Maine Turnpike.

8/16 at 7:23 a.m. Alarm call on Gorham Road.

8/16 at 11:42 a.m. Fire alarm on Houghton Street.

8/16 at 12:05 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Houghton Street.

8/16 at 12:17 p.m. Alarm call on Washington Avenue.

8/16 at 4:33 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Hannaford Drive.

8/16 at 6:40 p.m. Alarm call on Green Acre Lane.

8/16 at 10 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Cummings Road.

8/17 at 1:01 a.m. Alarm call On U.S. Route 1.

8/17 at 5:45 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Twilight Drive.

8/18 at 7:43 a.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

8/18 at 10:38 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Jones Creek Drive.

8/19 at 9:51 a.m. Alarm call on Stratton Road.

8/19 at 2:07 p..m. Alarm call on Gallery Boulevard.

8/20 at 9:29 a.m. Fire on West Grand Avenue.

8/20 at 12:12 p.m. Marine water rescue at Pine Point Road and Eastern Road.

8/20 at 1:01 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Library Lane.

8/20 at 2:47 p.m. Marine water rescue on East Grand Avenue.

EMS

Scarborough emergency medical services responded to 44 calls from Aug. 14-20.