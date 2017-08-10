Scarborough Police Beat: Aug. 11

Arrests

7/31 at 11:15 p.m. Emily-Anne Bacon, 20, of Granite Ridge Road, Waterboro, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Sarah Fasulo on charges of violating conditions of release and driving to endanger.

8/1 at 1:28 a.m. Garrett J. Fleming, 19, of Silver Brook Circle, was arrested on Hannaford Drive by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of violating conditions of release.

8/1 at 9:40 a.m. Zachariah N. Orenstein, 22, was arrested on Hannaford Drive by Officer Daniel Donovan on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

8/3 at 10:39 a.m. Whitney L. Meade, 30, of Chimera Hill Road, Windham, was arrested at U.S. Route 1 and Black Point Road by Officer Travis Hon on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license, operating with a suspended registration and violating conditions of release.

8/4 at 11:28 a.m. Jesse O. Beaulieu, 25, of Huff Road, Lyman, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Aaron Erickson on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

8/5 at 2:08 a.m. Ryan P. Blake, 26, of Frances Drive, Hampden, was arrested at Cummings and Payne roads by Sgt. John O’Malley on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

7/31 at 7:50 p.m. Anitra M. Willitts, 36, of Farmhouse Road, was issued a summons on Payne Road by Officer Holly Thompson on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

8/2 at 5:30 a.m. Steve G. Sabbet, 43, of Cumberland Avenue, Portland, was issued a summons at U.S. Route 1 and Commerce Drive on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

8/2 at 1:10 p.m. Lisa M. Dube, 46, of Wedgewood Drive, Saco, was issued a summons on Holmes Road by Officer Breagh Gomez on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

8/3 at 9:40 a.m. Lacey B. Trueworthy, 22, of Daggett Drive, Raymond, was issued a summons at Route 701 and U.S. Route 1 by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating an unregistered vehicle for 150 days or more.

8/3 at 12:57 p.m. Timothy R. Schichtel, 23, of Scottow Hill Road, was issued a summons at U.S. Route 1 and Payne Road on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

8/3 at 3:41 p.m. Albert A. Keaten, 43, no address listed, Hiram, was issued a summons at Two Rod Road and Bunker Hill Terrace by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of operating without a license.

8/3 at 11:38 p.m. Karen Grant, 45, of Anne Terrace, Westbrook, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Micheal Thurlow on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

8/5 at 1:58 a.m. Muhammed S. Al Rammahi, 18, of Parkview Court, Biddeford, was issued a summons at U.S. Route 1 and Milliken Road by Officer Lydia Ruetty on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and violating conditions of release.

8/5 at 2:56 p.m. Timothy R. Schichtel, 23, of Scottow Hill Road, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Detective Francis Plourd, on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

Fire calls

7/30 at 12:37 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Thomas Drive.

7/30 at 7:30 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Travelo Road.

7/30 at 6:15 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Tapley road.

7/30 at 9:55 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Thomas Drive.

7/31 at 12:26 p.m. Fire call at Gunstock Road.

7/31 at 3:53 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on U.S. Route 1.

7/31 at 4:15 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on U.S. Route 1.

7/31 at 4:28 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on U.S. Route 1.

7/31 at 10:08 p.m. Fire call on Summit Street.

8/1 at 6:40 a.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

8/1 at 1:26 p.m. Smoke investigation on the Maine Turnpike.

8/1 at 9:12 p.m. Fire call on Fowler Farm Road.

8/2 at 8:52 a.m. Alarm call on Ashley Drive.

8/2 at 9:21 p.m. Alarm call on Spurwink Road.

8/2 at 10:26 pm. Smoke odor investigation on Liberty Lane.

8/3 at 2:05 a.m. Fire call on Willowdale Road.

8/3 at 8:54 a.m. Alarm call on Black Point Road.

8/3 at 6:12 p.m. Marine water rescue in the Atlantic Ocean.

8/3 at 6:14 p.m. Fire call on Westwood Avenue.

8/4 at 5:51 a.m. Marine water rescue in the Atlantic Ocean.

8/4 at 12:33 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Gallery Boulevard.

8/4 at 1:28 p.m. Alarm call Vesper Street.

8/4 at 10:13 p.m. Alarm call on Smithers Way.

EMS

Scarborough emergency medical services responded to 49 calls from July 30 to Aug. 5.