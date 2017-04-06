Scarborough Police beat: April 7

Arrests

3/27 at 11:50 a.m. A 17-year-old female, of Scarborough, was arrested on Municipal Drive by Detective Francis Plourd on a charge of violating conditions of release.

3/27 at 3:27 p.m. Patricia L. Gillis, 44, no address listed, of Portland, was arrested on Payne Road by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking, and on outstanding warrants from another agency.

3/27 at 4:45 p.m. Scott H. Darling, 54, no address listed, of Portland, was arrested on Hannaford Drive by Officer Lydia Ruetty on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking and on outstanding warrants from another agency.

3/29 at 9:09 a.m. Joseph M. Herrick, 29, of Forest Avenue, Portland was arrested on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Travis Hon on charges of theft by unauthorized taking, violating conditions of release and trafficking in prison contraband.

Summonses

3/27 at 11:03 a.m. Dennis F. Patenaude Jr., 23, of Forbes Lane, Windham, was issued a summons on Mussey Road by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

3/27 at 11:49 a.m. Sara E. Husereau, 30, of College Street, Lewiston, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Shawn Anastasoff on a charge of theft lost, mislaid, or misdelivered property.

3/28 at 3:32 a.m. Derrick J. Payne, 24, of Coachlantern Lane East, was issued a summons on Broadturn Road by Officer Melissa DiClemente on a charge of operating under the influence.

3/30 at 3:43 p.m. Markus A. D’ Andrea, 20, of Roosevelt Trail, Windham, was issued a summons on Hannaford Drive by Officer Michael J. Sawyer on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

3/30 at 8:27 p.m. Karen L. Grant, 45, of Anne Terrace, Westbrook, was issued a summons on County Road by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

3/31 at 1:49 p.m. Steven E. Hubble, 31, of Portland Avenue, Old Orchard Beach, was issued a summons on Gorham Road by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

3/31 at 9:34 p.m. Stephen R. Thurlow, 47, of East Winn Road, Winn, was issued a summons on Payne Road by Officer Michael Sawyer on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and illegal attachment of license plates.

4/02 at 1:39 p.m. Catherine O. Carlson, 23, of Weymouth Road, New Gloucester, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

4/02 at 6:49 p.m. Amanda L. Yager, 27, of Ocean Street, South Portland, was issued a summons on Gorham Road by Officer Benjamin Landry on a charge of operating an unregistered vehicle for 150 days or more.

Fire calls

3/27 at 11:10 a.m. Fire call at Harlow Street.

3/28 at 3:48 p.m. Alarm call at Stonebrooke Road.

3/28 at 4 a.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

3/28 at 6:13 a.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

3/28 at 8:48 a.m. Alarm call on Royal Ridge Road.

3/28 at 9:42 p.m. Fire call on Snow Road.

3/30 at 12:28 a.m. Alarm call on Winding Way.

3/30 at 4:27 p.m. Alarm call on Teal Point.

3/31 at 2:04 a.m. Alarm call on Sawyer Road.

3/31 at 9:29 a.m. Alarm call on Gorham Road.

4/01 at 7 :31 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Maple Avenue.

4/01 at 6:39 p.m. Fire call on Nutter Way.

4/02 at 7:29 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Pleasant Hill Road.

4/02 at 12:22 p.m. Alarm call on Payne Road.

4/02 at 8:16 a.m. Fire call on Ginn Road.

EMS

Scarborough emergency medical services responded to 38 calls from March 27 to April 2.