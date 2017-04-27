Scarborough Police Beat: April 28

Arrests

4/18 at 11:37 a.m. Joshua J. Wade, 23, of Spruce Court, Sanford, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

4/19 at 2:11 p.m. Jonathan R. McGinty, 34, of Raven Terrace, was arrested at U.S. Route 1 and Sawyer Road by Officer Lydia Ruetty on charges of operating under the influence and operating without a license.

4/21 at 7:13 p.m. Jonathan B. Welch, 26, of Limerick Road, Arundel, was arrested on Hannaford Drive by Officer Michael Sawyer on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Summonses

4/17 at 1:29 p.m. Pamela D. Powers, 61, of Jamestown Circle, was issued a summons on Hannaford Drive by Officer Lydia Ruetty on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

4/17 at 3:41 p.m. Joshua R. Wickham, 40, of Saco Street, Westbrook, was issued a summons on Country Road by Officer Andrew Flynn on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

4/18 at 1:34 p.m. Tia N. Laygu, 18, of Massachusetts Avenue, Portland, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

4/18 at 3:35 p.m. Keresa S. Chuck, 18, of Southwell Avenue, South Portland, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of unauthorized taking.

4/18 at 3:35 p.m. Hannah N. Leng, 18, of Stevens Avenue, Portland was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of unauthorized taking.

4/19 at 2:15 p.m. Elson W. Tapley, 41, of Bowdoin Drive, Lewiston was issued a summons on Portland Farms Road by Officer Donald Laflin on a charge of operating an unregistered vehicle for 150 days or more.

4/19 at 2:52 p.m. Luann I. Farley, 56, of Ridgeway Drive, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

4/19 at 6:48 p.m. A 17-year-old male, of Scarborough, was issued a summons on Hannaford Drive by Officer Benjamin Landry on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

4/20 at 11:07 a.m. Matthew Johnson, 37, no address listed, of Passadumkeag, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Andrew Flynn on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident.

4/20 at 12:46 p.m. Amanda L. Tardiff, 37, of Pearl Street, Waterboro, was issued a summons at Broadturn and Holmes roads on charges of operating after habitual offender license revocation, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violating conditions of release.

4/20 at 4:47 p.m. A 17-year-old male, of Scarborough, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Lydia Ruetty on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

4/21 at 1 p.m. A 17-year-old female, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Hannaford Drive by Officer Shawn Anastasoff on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

4/21 at 1 p.m. A 16-year-old female, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Hannaford Drive by Officer Shawn Anastasoff on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Fire calls

4/10 at 7:50 a.m. Vehicle fire on Babkirk Drive.

4/10 at 9:09 a.m. Alarm call on Pin Oak Drive.

4/10 at 1:09 p.m. Fire call on Hidden Creek Drive.

4/10 at 1:58 p.m. Alarm call on Roundwood Drive.

4/10 at 2:35 p.m. Carbon monoxide detector on Kennebago Drive.

4/10 at 4:56 p.m. Alarm call on Piper Road.

4/10 at 5:50 p.m. Water marine rescue off Cleaves Street.

4/11 at 11:42 a.m. Alarm call on Campus Drive.

4/11 at 3:59 p.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

4/12 at 2:05 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Stonebrooke Road.

4/12 at 4:21 p.m. Alarm call on Grandview Drive.

4/14 at 11:51 a.m. Fire on Milliken Street.

4/14 at 12:17 p.m. Marine water rescue off King Street.

4/14 at 9:08 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Elm Drive.

4/15 at 11:14 a.m. Fire call on Castle Terrace.

4/15 at 1:07 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Snowberry Drive.

4/15 at 8:50 p.m. Unpermitted burn on Payne Road.

4/16 at 9:54 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Hackmatack Drive.

4/16 at 3:21 p.m. Vehicle fire on Maine Turnpike, southbound.

4/16 at 3:53 p.m. Alarm call on Phinneas Lane.

4/16 at 4:15 p.m. Fire call on Imperial Lane.

EMS

Scarborough emergency medical services responded to 41 calls from April 17 -23.