Scarborough Police Beat: April 21

Arrests

4/14 at 1:40 a.m. Patrick W. Zulik, 38, of Main Street, Hiram, was arrested on Payne Road by Officer Ian Theriault on a charge of operating under the influence.

4/15 at 8:18 p.m. Matthew D. Koza, 45, of West Elm Street, Yarmouth, was arrested on Pleasant Hill Drive by Officer Benjamin Landry on a charge of operating under the influence.

4/16 at 5:38 a.m. Crystal M. Rexford, 30, of Webster Road, Buxton, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

Summonses

4/11 at 5:29 p.m. A 16-year-old female, address not listed, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Isaiah Jones on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

4/11 at 5:29 p.m. A 17-year-old female, address not listed, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Isaiah Jones on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

4/14 at 7:51 p.m. Alyssa J. Freeman, 21, of Walnut Street, South Portland issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

4/16 at 2:39 p.m. Christopher Smith, 60, of Congress Street, Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway in South Portland by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

Fire calls

4/10 at 7:50 a.m. Vehicle fire on Babkirk Drive.

4/10 at 9:09 a.m. Alarm call on Pin Oak Drive.

4/10 at 1:09 p.m. Fire call on Hidden Creek Drive.

4/10 at 1:58 p.m. Alarm call on Roundwood Drive.

4/10 at 2:35 p.m. Carbon monoxide detector call on Kennebago Drive.

4/10 at 4:56 p.m. Alarm call on Piper Road.

4/10 at 5:50 p.m. Marine water rescue on Cleave Street.

4/11 at 3:59 p.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

4/12 at 2:05 pm. Smoke odor investigation on Stonebrook Road.

4/12 at 4:21 p.m. Alarm call on Grandview Drive.

4/14 at 11:51 a.m. Fire call on Milliken Road.

4/14 at 12:17 p.m. Marine water rescue off King Street.

EMS

Scarborough emergency medical services responded to 39 calls from April 10-16.