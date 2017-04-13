Scarborough Police Beat: April 14

Arrests

4/3 at 7:43 p.m. Royce L Wilcox, Jr., 43, of East Grand Avenue, Old Orchard Beach was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of operating under the influence.

4/4 at 2:51 a.m. Ryan Barrett, 22, of Broadturn Road, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Ian Theriault on a charge of operating under the influence.

4/5 at 5:12 p.m. Nicholas A. Cook, 27, of First Street, was arrested on First Street by Officer Lydia Ruetty on a charge of violating conditions of release and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

4/7 at 1:26 a.m. Edward R. Manning, 25, of Fort Road, South Portland, was arrested at U.S. Route 1 and Campus Drive on a charge of operating under the influence.

4/7 at 10:09 p.m. Angela M. Linehan, 39, of East Grand Avenue, was arrested at Black Point and Eastern roads by Officer Andrew Flynn on charges of operating after habitual offender license revocation and violating conditions of release.

4/7 at 11:29 p.m. Matthew G. Duggan, 45, of William Street, Portland, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Sgt. Mary Pearson on charges of operating under the influence and operating without a license, and an outstanding warrant from another agency.

4/8 at 1:20 a.m. Matthew D. Prager, 26, of Waldron Road, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Andrew Flynn on a charge of operating under the influence.

4/9 at 4:10 p.m. Marcy M. Soule, 51, of Matthew Way, was arrested on Matthew Way by Officer Lydia Ruetty on a charge of domestic violence assault.

4/9 at 10:20 p.m. Kathleen E. Swiger, 32, of Boyd Road, South Portland, was arrested on Hannaford Drive by Officer Lydia Ruetty on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

4/9 at 10:20 p.m. Ryan M. Boles, 21 of Pennell Street, Westbrook, was arrested on Hannaford Drive by Officer Lydia Ruetty on charges of failure to give a correct name, address or date of birth, refusing to submit to arrest or detention and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, and an outstanding warrant from another agency.

4/9 at 10:18 p.m. Susan G. Colucci, 52, of Trillium Way, was arrested on Trillium Way by Officer Lydia Ruetty on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Summonses

4/4 at 2:03 p.m. Natacha Uwimana, 26, of Walker Street, Westbrook, was issued a summons at Payne and Cummings roads on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

4/6 at 12:35 p.m. Sayed H. Shirzad, 25, of Terri Circle, Westbrook, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard on a charge of theft by deception.

4/7 at 8:21 p.m. Douglas H. Gee, 47, of Highland Avenue, South Portland, was issued a summons at Pleasant Hill Road and Highland Avenue on a charge of operating an unregistered vehicle for 150 days or more.

4/9 at 12:04 a.m. Benjamin Moore, 27, of Ross Road, Old Orchard Beach, was issued a summons on at Old Blue Point Road and Homer Sands Drive on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

Fire calls

4/3 at 12:26 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Atlantic Drive.

4/3 at 2:11 p.m. Low wires on Jones Creek Road.

4/5 at 2:00 p.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

4/6 at 11:27 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Payne Road.

4/6 at 2:30 p.m. Alarm call on Roundwood Drive.

4/7 at 3:30 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Park Avenue.

4/9 at 7:20 a.m. Carbon monoxide emergency on Pleasant Hill Road.

4/9 at 7:41 Alarm call on Turnberry Circle.

4/9 at 7:58 Alarm call on Longmeadow Road.

EMS

Scarborough emergency medical services responded to 19 calls from April 3-9.