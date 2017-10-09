Scarborough names new girls' lax coach

Scarborough names girls’ lax coach

Scarborough has named Emily Hopkins as its new girls’ lacrosse coach. Hopkins is a graduate of Springfield College in Massachusetts and previously served as the varsity girls’ lacrosse coach at Northampton High School in Massachusetts. Hopkins is also an English teacher at Scarborough High. Hopkins replaces Stephanie Belanger and Michaela Wipfler and takes over a team which went 3-10 in 2016.

“Coach Hopkins will bring the same passion and enthusiasm she has in the classroom to the lacrosse field,” said Scarborough athletic director Mike LeGage. “We had a very good pool of qualified applicants and the interview team, made up of parents, coaches and administrators, agreed that Coach Hopkins was certainly the right fit for the job.”

Cape sailing team hosting fundraiser

Cape Elizabeth sailing team is is hosting a “Yard Sail” Saturday, Oct. 21 at the high school’s senior parking lot to raise money for its trip to the All State Sugar Bowl Great Oaks Regatta, a national regatta with teams from around the country, taking place mid-November in New Orleans. FMI, 467-1056, 999-1395, or gmiller3@maine.rr.com.