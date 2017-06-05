Scarborough names new boys' hockey coach

Scarborough has named Jacob Brown as its new boys’ hockey coach, replacing Norm Gagne. Brown was a four-year varsity player at Lewiston High School and has served as a Scarborough assistant coach for the past seven years. Brown also is a middle school teacher in Scarborough.

“We had a very good pool of qualified applicants and the interview committee agreed that Coach Brown was certainly the best candidate for the job,” said Scarborough athletic director Mike LeGage.” Coach Brown joins an outstanding family of coaches here in Scarborough. His expertise will provide Scarborough’s student-athletes with the best opportunity to learn those important life skills essential for success on and off the ice.”