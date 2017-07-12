Scarborough man charged with armed threat

SCARBOROUGH — A Black Point Road man remained in Cumberland County Jail Wednesday afternoon after allegedly pointing a handgun at a woman inside his home Tuesday evening.

Police arrested Willis Moulton, 74, of 354 Black Point Road, on July 12 and charged him with domestic violence criminal threatening.

According to an official at the jail, Moulton’s bail had not been set yet and he was expected to attend a hearing later Wednesday afternoon.

Police said a woman called 911 around 6:15 p.m. to report that man in the house was intoxicated and pointing a gun at her. The woman fled before officers arrived.

Police were able to make contact with Moulton using a loudspeaker and persuaded him to leave the home. Officers recovered a handgun in the residence, and would not say if the alleged victim was related to Moulton or lived at the home.

Moulton