Scarborough library to host Textile Day

SCARBOROUGH — More than 30 Maine fiber artists will attend Textile Day at Scarborough Public Library on Saturday, March 18, from 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

The free event will include demonstrations and hands-on activities such as wood carding, spinning, weaving, needle felting, bobbin lace and tattooing, rug hooking and braiding, quilting, knitting and embroidery.

Many original works will be on display and sample project kits will be available for purchase.

For more information visit the library at 48 Gorham Road, or online at scarboroughlibrary.org.