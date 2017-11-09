Scarborough hoops standout to play at Stonehill

Scarborough senior Sophie Glidden, joined by her parents, Amy and Bruce, signs her Commitment Letter Wednesday to attend and play basketball at Stonehill College in Easton, Massachusetts. Glidden, Scarborough’s 2017 Winter Female Athlete of the Year, said that several schools had interest, but ultimately, Stonehill was her best option.

“I was looking at a lot of Division III schools, but I wanted to play in Division II,” said Glidden, who plans to study Health Sciences. “Stonehill has always been a top choice. Their program is really good. I feel like I can fit in really well there if I work hard. It’s been a dream of mine since the fifth grade to play in college. To do so, feels amazing.”