Scarborough hockey coach one of 13 headed to Maine Sports Hall of Fame

Scarborough boys’ hockey coach Norm Gagne is one of 13 new inductees to the Maine Sports Hall of Fame. Gagne has won over 700 games in 41 seasons coaching five different high schools. Gagne led the Red Storm to their first Class A state title in 2015.

He’ll be joined in the 2017 induction class by South Portland native and current Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown, Portland Sea Dogs founder Dan Burke (who will be inducted posthumously), Olympic swim champion Ian Crocker, who attended Cheverus High School, former McAuley basketball standout Sarah Marshall Ryan, Cumberland’s Glenn Hutchins (a legendary coach at Greely High School) and his sons, professional soccer players Jay Hutchins and Kyle Hutchins, Bob Bahre (who brought NASCAR to New England), Angela Bancroft, a world-class Ironman competitor from Norway, Leslie Bancroft-Krichko, an Olympic skier from Oxford, Tom Reynolds, a Nordic ski coach from the University of Maine-Farmington, and Anna Willard, an elite runner from Greenwood.

The induction ceremony is Sunday, May 21 at 2 p.m. at Merrill Auditorium in Portland.

