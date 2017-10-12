Scarborough field hockey coach hits 200-win plateau

Kerry Mariello, Scarborough’s field hockey coach since the 2002 season, earned her 200th victory with the program Wednesday night, 4-3, at Massabesic. Mariello, who has won five regional titles and Class A state championships in 2009 and 2014 with the Red Storm, has led the program to the playoffs and to a winning record in each of the past 14 seasons.

“It’s a great honor and it means a lot, but what it truly means is that I have simply had the opportunity to coach a lot of amazing young ladies and talented field hockey players,” Mariello said. “They’re the ones that win the games. This 16-year journey has been remarkable, but has had its challenges as well. Having three children and the sacrifice that it takes to be away from them has been the hardest part, but they , my husband and my parents have been right by my side every step of the way. This experience has been an opportunity to live what I love and love what I live. Now it’s on to milestones 300, 400 and 500.”

