Scarborough crash injures 3 teenagers

SCARBOROUGH — Police said a crash between a car and a dump truck June 21 sent three teenagers to an area hospital.

Detective Sgt. Rick Rouse said the Ford Taurus collided with the truck at the intersection of Broadturn and Burnham roads shortly after 3 p.m.

The 17-year-old driver of the Taurus was extricated from the vehicle and taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland with non-life-threatening injuries, along with two other teenagers who had more minor injuries. The driver of the dump truck was not hurt.

The crash closed the road for about two hours.