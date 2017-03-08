Scarborough concert to benefit children's hospital

SCARBOROUGH — Students at Scarborough High School will host a benefit concert for the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital.

“Music for Miracles” on Saturday, March 11, will feature alternative and classic rock music by Work in Progress, Toast, Yardsail and Space Haven.

The concert takes place at Scarborough High school from 6-8:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets prices are $3 for students, military and seniors, and $4 for adults.

Students from the National Honor Society, the Scarborough Key Club and Interact Club will be selling baked goods, pizza and refreshments to help raise addition funds.

Molly Amann, junior class treasurer and a concert organizer, encouraged people to attend to “support children in the community and the children’s hospital.”

Amann said the bands are volunteering their time and talent for the fundraiser.