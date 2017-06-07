Scarborough boys win another Class A track title

Scarborough senior Sam Rusak exults after tying the state record in the pole vault, clearing the bar at 16 feet. Rusak’s efforts helped the Red Storm repeat as Class A state champions.

Scarborough’s track juggernaut has taken six of the past eight indoor state championships, including this past February’s.

The outdoor program is doing its best to keep pace and Saturday at Massabesic High School in Waterboro, the Red Storm made it two straight titles and three in the past five seasons when they dominated the field in the Class A state meet.

Scarborough tallied 103 points, which was more than double the point total of runner-up Thornton Academy (50). South Portland (14 points) placed 18th.

The Red Storm saw University of Connecticut-bound standout Sam Rusak bow out of in-state competition by tying a state record in winning the pole vault (16 feet). Other first-place finishers included Ben Batoosingh in the 400 (50.43 seconds) and all three relay teams.

The 4×100 squad featured Ben Hatch, Jarett Flaker, Batoosingh and Rusak and posted a new record time of 42.99 seconds. The 4×400 team included Batoosingh, Noah Drapeau, Charlie Piper and Flaker and won with a time of 3 minutes, 31.61 seconds. The 4×800 squad featured Erik Larkin, Drapeau, Piper and Shamus Malia and had a time of 8:16.63.

Those 50 points right there would have been enough to tie for the title, but Scarborough had plenty more production to allow it to win with ease.

Rusak was runner-up in the high jump (6-0). Flaker came second in the 100 (11.13) and third in the 300 hurdles (40.68). Batoosingh was runner-up in the 200 (22.66). Malia came in third in the mile (4:28.86). Anthony Clavette placed fourth in the high jump (5-10). Sebastian Osborne finished fourth in the discus (140-10) and placed fifth in the shot put (48-2.25). Connor Langlois was fifth in the 300 hurdles (41.92). Alex Dionne was fifth in the pole vault (13-6).

South Portland featured racewalk champion Steven Smith (7:02.71). Also scoring were Benjamin Sivik (sixth in the 200, 23.44) and Liam Hayes (sixth in the racewalk, 8:07.69).

The Class A girls’ title was won by Cheverus with 74 points. Scarborough (52) came in fourth and South Portland (37) was sixth.

The Red Storm had several strong showings in a variety of events.

Ellen Shaw was second in both the 100 hurdles (15.86) and 300 hurdles (47.22). Gaby Panagakos was runner-up in the 400 (1:00.93), fourth in the 100 (12.93) and seventh in the 200 (27.09). Anna Gardner came in second in the pole vault (10-6). Edie Christian was fourth in the pole vault (10-0). Kirsten Dennen placed fifth in the pole vault (10-0). Bethany Sholl placed seventh in the two-mile (11:43.32).

Scarborough’s 4×800 relay team (Sholl, Ellie Patten, Rachel Peterson and Samantha Saraceno) finished third (10:10.66) and the Red Storm’s 4×400 relay squad (Peterson, Panagakos, Shaw and Patten) was seventh (4:16.77).

The Red Riots got wins from standout Juliana Selser in the 800 (2:16.95) and the mile (5:11.01).

Abby Donahue came in third in the racewalk (8:45.22). Kaleisha Towle was fifth in the 100 hurdles (16.33) and seventh in the long jump (16-3.5). Erica Magnuson finished sixth in the discus (101-7). Callie O’Brien was seventh in both the 100 hurdles (16.49) and the 300 hurdles (49.61).

South Portland’s 4×400 relay team (Towle, Anna Folley, O’Brien and Selser) placed fifth (4:15.73).

Class B

At the Class B state meet in Yarmouth, Cape Elizabeth’s girls tallied 26 points to come in 11th (Greely won the title with 67 points).

The Capers got a win from Darcy Cochran in the 100 hurdles (15.14). Cochran was also second in the 300 hurdles (46.03) and fifth in the 100 (12.92). Kristen Penley came in sixth in the long jump (16-0).

Cape Elizabeth’s 4×400 relay squad (Zoe Preble, Liv Palma, Cochran and Jaya McClure) came in fifth (4:16.69).

In the boys’ meet, won by Winslow with 98 points, Cape Elizabeth had 15 points to place 13th.

Matthew Concannon led the way by placing third in the 200 (23.11) and fifth in the 100 (11.59). Matthew Conley was sixth in the high jump (5-10). Jack Bassett came in sixth in the two-mile (10:19.27). Will Pearson was sixth in the racewalk (8:33.43).

New Englands

The final act of the high school outdoor track season will come Saturday with the New England championships in Norwell, Massachusetts.

Local qualifiers included Cape Elizabeth’s Cochran (girls’ 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles), Scarborough’s Batoosingh (boys’ 200 and 400), Dennen (girls’ pole vault), Dionne (boys’ pole vault), Flaker (boys’ 100 and boys’ 300 hurdles), Gardner (girls’ pole vault) and Malia (boys’ mile) and South Portland’s Selser (girls’ 800), Towle (girls’ 100 hurdles) and its girls’ 4×400 relay team.

South Portland’s Abby Donahue heads toward a third-place finish in the girls’ racewalk at the Class A state meet.

Cape Elizabeth’s Matthew Conley clears the bar at 5 feet, 10 inches to come in sixth in the Class B boys’ meet. The Capers wound up 13th as a team.

Scarborough’s Jarett Flaker speeds toward a second-place finish in the Class A boys’ 100. Flaker was also third in the 300 hurdles.

South Portland’s Steven Smith won the Class A boys’ racewalk.

Scarborough’s Sam Rusak takes the baton in the Class A boys’ 4×100 relay. The Red Storm finished first.

Scarborough’s Harrison Osborne competes in the Class A boys’ mile.

Cape Elizabeth’s Darcy Cochran races to victory in the Class B girls’ 100 hurdles.

Cape Elizabeth’s Kristen Penley places sixth in the Class B girls’ long jump.

Cape Elizabeth’s Jack Bassett was sixth in the Class B boys’ two-mile.

Cape Elizabeth’s Will Pearson heads toward a fifth-place finish in the Class B boys’ racewalk.

