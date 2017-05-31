Scarborough boys capture SMAA track title

Scarborough’s Sam Rusak soars over the bar at 15 feet, 6 inches to win the pole vault at Saturday’s SMAA championship meet. Rusak was also first in the high jump as the powerhouse Red Storm won the team title.

Adam Birt photos (unless otherwise indicated).

More photos below.

The outdoor track postseason got underway Saturday with the Southwestern Maine Activities Association championship meet in North Berwick and the Western Maine Conference meet in Naples and if those results were any indication, local teams and athletes will do very well at the state meets this coming weekend.

To no one’s surprise, the Scarborough boys’ juggernaut won the SMAA meet with a score of 131 points, which was 51 better than runner-up Deering. South Portland (18) came in 10th.

The Red Storm got wins from Jarett Flaker in the 400 (50.65 seconds), Sam Rusak in the high jump (6 feet) and pole vault (15-6) and their 4×100 relay team (44.02).

Scarborough had plenty of other scorers which put it over the top.

Flaker also placed second in the 100 (11.14) and 200 (22.49). Ben Batoosingh was runner-up in the 300 hurdles (41.96) and third in the 100 (11.43). Connor Coffin placed second in the two-mile (9 minutes, 58.22 seconds). Shamus Malia finished third in the mile (4:31.18). Connor Langlois came in third in the 300 hurdles (42.75) and was sixth in the 110 hurdles (16.82). Anthony Clavette was third in the high jump (5-10). Alex Dionne was third in the pole vault (13-6). Sebastian Osborne finished third in the shot put (50-7) and third in the discus (143-11). Drew Gardner came in fifth in the pole vault (11-6). The Red Storm’s 4×400 relay team was second to Bonny Eagle in 3:38.50 and the 4×800 relay squad placed third in 8:27.36.

The Red Riots got a first-place performance from Steven Smith in the racewalk (6:43.75). Xander Keiter placed fourth in the two-mile (10:06.43). Liam Hayes was fifth in the racewalk (8:13.13). Benjamin Sivik came in sixth in the 200 (23.74). South Portland’s 4×100 relay team was sixth (46.60).

In the girls’ meet, won by Thornton Academy with 85 points, Scarborough (78) finished second and South Portland (68) came in third.

The Red Storm got wins from Gaby Panagakos in the 100 (13.10), Ellen Shaw in the 300 hurdles (47.32) and Anna Gardner in the pole vault (10-0).

Also scoring were Leah Dickman (second in the javelin, 104-9), Kirsten Dennen (runner-up in the pole vault, 9-6), Shaw (second in the 100 hurdles, 15.91), Edie Christian (third in the pole vault, 9-0), Bethany Sholl (third in the mile, 5:24.65, and fifth in the 800, 2:31.57), Panagakos (fourth in the 400, 1:02.47) and the fourth-place 4×800 (10:12.25), sixth-place 4×400 (4:26.12) and sixth-place 4×100 (53.77) relay teams.

The Red Riots were paced by Juliana Selser, who won the 800 (2:19.06, and the mile, 5:08.72).

Abby Donahue was runner-up in the racewalk (8:52.49). Cree Hoyte placed third in the javelin (97-11). Erica Magnuson was third in the discus (103-11). Callie O’Brien came in third in the 100 hurdles (16.31), fourth in the high jump (5-0) and fifth in the 300 hurdles (48.78). Madison Smith placed fourth in the racewalk (9:39.75). Kaleisha Towle finished fourth in the long jump (16-4.75) and fifth in the 100 hurdles (16.54). South Portland came in fourth in the 4×100 relay (53.03) and fifth in the 4×400 relay (4:20.74).

Cape Elizabeth’s girls had 58 points and were fourth in the Division I portion of the WMC meet (Greely won the title with 120 points).

The Capers got wins from Darcy Cochran in the 100 hurdles (15.73) and 300 hurdles (46.77). Cochran was also runner-up in the 100 (13.30). Also scoring were Kristen Penley (runner-up in the long jump, 16-3.75, and second in the triple jump 33-2.5), Jaya McClure (fourth in the 400, 1:02.03, and fifth in the 200, 27.75), Liv Palma (fifth in the 800, 2:34.26) and the fourth-place 4×800 (10:23.17) and fifth-place 4×400 (4:26.12) relay teams.

Cape Elizabeth’s boys had 61 points to finish fifth in the Division I (York won with 165).

Matthew Concannon was second in the 100 (11.58), 200 (23.30) and triple jump (38-9.5). Matthew Conley was runner-up in the high jump (6-2) and fifth in the triple jump (38-00.25). Ben Keller came in third in the javelin (132-3). Luc Houle was third in the discus (114-10) and fourth in the shot put (41-1.5). Will Pearson finished third in the racewalk (8:51.32). Tony Inhorn was fifth in the racewalk (10:07.84). The Capers were fifth in the 4×800 relay (9:14.69) and sixth in the 4×100 relay (49.77).

States

Scarborough and South Portland will compete in the Class A state championship meet Saturday at Massabesic High School in Waterboro.

Cape Elizabeth will take part in the Class B state meet Saturday at Yarmouth.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net. Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.

South Portland’s Juliana Selser cruises to victory in the mile at the girls’ SMAA meet. Selser also won the 800 and the Red Riots were third as a team.

South Portland’s Steven Smith was the champion of the SMAA boys’ racewalk.

Scarborough’s Ellen Shaw won the girls’ 300 hurdles at the SMAA meet.

Scarborough’s Harrison Osborne competes in the boys’ mile at the SMAA meet.

Scarborough’s Michael Jamison competes in the long jump.

Cape Elizabeth’s Matthew Conley was second in the high jump at the WMC Division I boys’ meet.

John Jensenius photo.

Cape Elizabeth’s Darcy Cochran speeds to victory in the girls’ 100 hurdles at the WMC Division I meet.

John Jensenius photo.