SAD 75 voters OK $38 million budget

TOPSHAM — Voters from School Administrative District 75’s four towns approved a $38 million district budget, 1,129 to 314, at referendum Tuesday.

The decision follows preliminary approval from fewer than 30 voters of the four-town unit at a district budget meeting May 25.

The fiscal 2018 spending plan passed in Topsham, 393-116; Harpswell, 455-111; Bowdoin, 103-33; and Bowdoinham, 178-54.

Of 7,643 registered voters in Topsham, only 514 – 6.7 percent – cast ballots. Of 4,140 Harpswell voters, 572 (13.8 percent) went to the polls.