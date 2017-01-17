SAD 75 sets March referendum on new school

TOPSHAM — A School Administrative District 75 referendum on a new Mt. Ararat High School will be held Tuesday, March 7, in Topsham, Harpswell, Bowdoin and Bowdoinham.

The SAD 75 Board of Directors on Jan. 12 approved the referendum date, as well as a public hearing on Feb. 15.

The school project received unanimous approval Jan. 11 from the state Board of Education. More information is available at construction.link75.org.

If approved in March, the replacement for the 43-year-old school could open in fall 2020. The new building would be built on the school’s sports fields. The original school would be demolished, and the fields reconstructed at the site of the former school by 2021.