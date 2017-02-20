RSU 5 seeks contractors for track, turf field project

FREEPORT — Regional School Unit 5 has issued a Request for Qualifications to find a contractor to build the recently authorized high school track and field.

Contractors who are interested in building the eight-lane running track and artificial turf field at Freeport High School must complete a pre-bid questionnaire to be considered qualified to bid on the project. The questionnaire, which is available on the RSU 5 website, is due back by 4 p.m. March 3.

RSU 5 voters on Jan. 10 approved borrowing more than $1.5 million to build an artificial turf field and a running track at Freeport High School. The project, which was presented to voters in two separate bond questions, was rejected in Pownal and Durham, but overwhelmingly approved in Freeport.

The proposal for the project came from the Tri-Town Track and Field Committee. The total cost of the project is more than $4 million; the committee raised almost $2.3 million, including a pledge of $1.3 million from Nike, which produces the Nike Grind material that will be used.

Interested contractors must submit six copies of the pre-bid questionnaire to Superintendent of Schools Becky Foley at 17 West St. in Freeport. Questions should be directed to project consultant Patrick Carroll at pcarroll@carroll-assoc.com.

Contractors who are considered qualified to complete the project will receive bidding documents by March 17. All bidding contractors will be required to participate in a site walk March 22.

The chosen contractor will be notified so that work can begin before April 14. According to the RSU 5 website, the project must be completed by Sept. 8.

Kate Gardner can be reached at 781-3661 ext. 125 or kgardner@theforecaster.net. Follow her on Twitter: @katevgardner.