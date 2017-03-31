RSU 1 to hold straw poll on new high school

BATH — Regional School Unit 1 will hold a building site presentation and straw poll on its proposed new Morse High School.

The show-of-hands poll, to be held at Bath Middle School at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, will be the sixth step in a 21-part, state-mandated process. A second straw vote, which marks the 12th step, will be on the building concept.

RSU 1 has proposed constructing the building on a 26-acre parcel at the Wing Farm business park. The City Council last October approved the district’s option to purchase the property for $277,500. The district must exercise the option by July 31.

The district hopes to hold a referendum on whether to build the school this fall, RSU 1 Superintendent Patrick Manuel said last month. More information is available at sites.google.com/a/rsu1.org/morse-building-project.