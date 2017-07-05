Road race to affect Portland travel

PORTLAND — The Shipyard Half-Marathon and 5K race will begin at 7 a.m. Saturday, July 8, and affect traffic at the Casco Bay Lines Terminal and other areas on the peninsula.
Race organizers runners will stream past the ferry terminal entrance on Commercial Street from 7-7:15 a.m., and then again from 7:30-8:25 a.m. Police will allow vehicles access to the terminal only “when there is a safe gap between runners,” organizers said.
Passengers on the 7:15 a.m. ferry from Peaks Island to Portland, the 7:45 a.m. ferry from Portland to Peaks, and the 8:45 a.m. ferry from Portland to Great Diamond, Little Diamond, and Long islands may encounter delays.
The race will also require these street closures:
