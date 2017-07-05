Road race to affect Portland travel

PORTLAND — The Shipyard Half-Marathon and 5K race will begin at 7 a.m. Saturday, July 8, and affect traffic at the Casco Bay Lines Terminal and other areas on the peninsula.

Race organizers runners will stream past the ferry terminal entrance on Commercial Street from 7-7:15 a.m., and then again from 7:30-8:25 a.m. Police will allow vehicles access to the terminal only “when there is a safe gap between runners,” organizers said.

Passengers on the 7:15 a.m. ferry from Peaks Island to Portland, the 7:45 a.m. ferry from Portland to Peaks, and the 8:45 a.m. ferry from Portland to Great Diamond, Little Diamond, and Long islands may encounter delays.

The race will also require these street closures:

• Westbound Commercial Street from India to Valley streets, 6:50-8:25 a.m.

• Thames Street between Hancock and India streets, 6:50-7:05 a.m.

• Franklin Street between Fore and Commercial streets, 6:50-7:10 a.m.

• Beach Street between York and Commercial streets, 7:10-8:10 a.m.

• Danforth Street between Valley and Vaughan streets, 7:10-8:05 a.m.

• Western Promenade between Bowdoin and Vaughan streets, 7:15-7:45 a.m.

• Washington Avenue from Eastern Promenade to I-295 ramp, 7:20-8:45 a.m.

• Sewage Plant Road, 7:30-10:30 a.m.

• Eastern Promenade from Cutter Street to Washington Avenue, 7:15-7:35 a.m.

• Cutter Street, 6:30-7:30 a.m.