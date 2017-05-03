Richard Segal, 72

Richard Segal, loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend to all humanity passed away peacefully at age 72 at his home in Maine on February 13, 2017.

Richard was proud to be the son of Bernard and Geraldine Segal of Philadelphia. At Harriton High School, Richard played soccer, starred in school plays, and was elected President of the Student Council. Richard then majored in English at Princeton University, where he was selected a University Scholar, led bicker at Cottage Club, and studied in England to complete his thesis on the evolution of characters in the writings of T.S. Eliot. Richard went on to pursue his Master’s in Psychology at Harvard University.

Richard dedicated his life to service. From the time he was a boy, Richard was universally described as “kind” and “honest.” He despised injustice and worked to put an end to the war in Vietnam, to Apartheid in South Africa, and to racial prejudice in the United States.

Richard taught at Harvard and Princeton and served as Founder and President of the National Foundation on Counseling. Through his teaching and his practice, Richard fought to prevent suicide and to help individuals to overcome depression. He took great pride in the fact that none of his patients attempted suicide after commencing work with him.

Richard had a unique ability to help people feel better. The individuals whose lives Richard touched ranged from homeless young people living on the streets of Boston to students at Princeton and Harvard to international political leaders to aspiring teachers participating in national service programs to young athletes. Richard’s brilliance in analyzing human issues at the individual, organizational, and national levels was matched only by his tireless dedication to employing his understanding to advance individual satisfaction and societal equality. Richard had an uncanny ability to use his appreciation of human behavior to forecast political and economic affairs.

Richard married Susan Stein of New York City, also a Princeton alum. Richard and Susan had one child, Meredith. Richard was a boundlessly devoted and wise father who homeschooled his daughter for four years and shared with her his love of poetry, politics, soccer, and service. He worked selflessly to make possible every one of her dreams.

Richard was predeceased by his loving wife, Susan Stein. Richard is survived by his daughter, Meredith Segal, of Cambridge, MA; his sister, Loretta Cohen, of Harrison, NY; his nephew, Marc Cohen, of Piermont, NY; and his niece, Jennifer Cohen, of Coral Gables, FL.

On Richard’s birthday, May 15, at 3:00 PM, family and friends will gather for a celebration of Richard’s life at his home all are welcome.

