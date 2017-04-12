Revised gun club licensing rules ready for Cape Elizabeth council

CAPE ELIZABETH — The Town Council will review a draft of ordinance updates affecting the Spurwink Rod & Gun Club and other groups, now that the council’s Ordinance Committee has completed its work.

Chief among the revisions is the club’s three-year license duration, and the requirement that license renewal must be requested before the expiration date of the license.

A license lapse by the club precipitated the ordinance rewrite. The club’s license expired at the end of last December, but neither the town nor the club realized until late February or early March that the license hadn’t been renewed.

The draft directs that a renewal request be submitted to the police chief, who may issue the renewal or forward it to the Town Council.

The Ordinance Committee held meetings over the last several months to work out details. Problems of sound, safety and mistrust of the club by residents living near Cross Hill and Sawyer roads spurred the ordinance rewrite.

Club spokesman Mark Mayone and President Tammy Walter also wanted the rights of club members protected. The club, on Sawyer Road, is one of the oldest in southern Maine.

Town Planner Maureen O’Meara and Town Council Ordinance Committee members Councilors Caitlin Jordan, Katherine Ray and Chairwoman Patricia Grennon worked out the revisions.

In other Planning Department business, review of the Maxwell Woods apartment complex continues, O’Meara said. The Planning Board next meets on May 16.

“They could receive preliminary subdivision review at that meeting,” she said.

If so, two more steps are needed before the project may be approved.

The developer, with Planning Board recommendation, would have to go before Town Council for conditional municipal approval, based on how the project would benefit the town. A final Planning Board review and also is needed for the project off Spurwink Avenue near Aster Lane and Eastman Road.

On the plan for two dental offices with two apartments in each building at 287 Ocean House Road, drawing designs continue to be worked out, O’Meara said. And, a plan to build a chiropractor’s office near that same entryway to Cape Elizabeth is progressing, too.

The land for the chiropractor buildings is private property. O’Meara said trees will be removed, but a small triangular piece of land on Ocean House Road is town owned and will continue to be landscaped.

Lisa D. Connell can be reached at 781-3661, ext. 183 or lconnell@theforecaster.net. Follow Lisa on Twitter: @connell_ld.