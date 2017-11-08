Retail Marijuana Moratorium referendum defeated in Durham

DURHAM — A referendum, which asked voters to approve a retail marijuana moratorium, failed on Tuesday by a 579 to 516 vote.

1,105 ballots were cast.

The moratorium would have temporarily banned all retail recreation marijuana activity and the location, operation or licensing of any and all retail marijuana establishments and social clubs, including retail marijuana stores, cultivation facilities, product manufacturing facilities, and testing facilities.

If approved by voters, the moratorium would’ve been effective immediately and would remain effective for 180 days, unless extended by selectman approval.