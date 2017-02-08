Regular season comes to a close, postseason upon us-Southern edition

South Portland’s Moses Oreste attempts to block a Portland shot during the Red Riots’ 74-69 win Monday night.

The first postseason event is in the rear view mirror (see track story) and everyone else is preparing for their opportunity at February glory.

Here’s a look at the week that was and what awaits local athletes and teams:

Boys’ basketball

South Portland’s boys’ basketball team, the defending Class AA South champion, looks like it will be the top seed for the upcoming regional tournament. The Red Riots improved to 14-3 after avenging losses from earlier in the season by beating host Cheverus (48-34) and defending state champion Portland (74-69). Ruay Bol had 16 points against the Stags. In the win over the Bulldogs, a 24-7 second quarter run was the difference. Connor Buckley came off the bench to score 22 points. Noah Malone added 16.

“I’m just trying to do anything it takes for my team to win the game,” Buckley said. “Tonight it was scoring, some nights it’s defense. We have a really balanced team. It can be anybody. Tonight, it happened to be me.”

“It’s definitely a confidence builder,” said South Portland coach Kevin Millington. “They’re the state champs and they come at you. We played well, but we have to play even better if we see them again.”

The Red Riots finishes the regular season Friday when they host Deering.

Scarborough was holding on to the sixth and final playoff at Class AA South at press time after extending its win streak to four by downing host Gorham (51-50) and visiting Massabesic (73-55) before falling to 5-12 Monday with an 83-52 setback at Deering. Nick Fiorillo had 18 points, including three foul shots in the final second, to help beat Gorham. In the win over the Mustangs, Fiorillo led the way with 25 points. Against Deering, Fiorillo had a team-high 20 points. The Red Storm closed at Bonny Eagle Thursday, needing a win to hold off Massabesic to reach the postseason.

In Class A South, Cape Elizabeth fell to 10-6 and third in Class A South after a 58-41 home loss to Greely and a 63-53, double-overtime loss at Biddeford. Against the Rangers, Quinn Hewitt had 17 points and Marshall Peterson added 12. In the loss to the Tigers, Peterson led the way with 23 points. The Capers played at Falmouth in a makeup game Wednesday and closed the regular season Thursday at home versus Fryeburg Academy.

In Class D South, Greater Portland Christian School finished the season 4-14 after winning twice at North Haven last weekend (47-31 and 62-42). The Lions were ranked 11th in the Heals at press time, but only nine teams make the tournament.

The basketball playoffs begin next week.

Girls’ basketball

On the girls’ side, Scarborough and South Portland were in a heated battle for the No. 2 seed in Class AA South at press time.

The Red Riots were clinging to that spot after extending their win streak to 10 with recent victories at Cheverus (64-40) and at home over Deering (57-46) to improve to 14-2. Against the Stags, Meghan Graff had 21 points, Maggie Whitmore 15 and Eva Mazur six (to go with six rebounds, five assists, five steals and a blocked shot).

“We’ve really been jelling,” Mazur said. “It’s good timing for us to figure it out.”

“We really got up on all their shooters,” Graff said. “We set the tone with our defense. It was our main focus today.”

“I’m so proud of the kids for their intensity,” South Portland coach Lynne Hasson added. “Not just the starting group, but I love the way the freshmen came off the bench at the end. Top to bottom, that was a great game for us. We played well.”

In the win over the Rams, Graff and Whitmore had 16 points apiece and Mazur added 10.

The Red Riots had a makeup game at Bonny Eagle Wednesday and closed the regular season Thursday at home versus Westbrook.

Scarborough was 15-2 and third in Class AA South after downing host Thornton Academy (45-31) and visiting Cheverus (55-37) to extend its win streak to eight, before falling at home in overtime to Deering Monday, 48-44. Against the Stags, the Red Storm pulled away late behind Brooke Malone’s 22 points, Sophie Glidden’s 14 and a strong all-around effort from Lindsey Kelley (six points, three assists and a game-altering save).

“You could feel the energy from the bench and the crowd,” Kelley said. “That support is really helpful. The more they get amped up, the more we get amped up.”

“We played our hearts out,” said Malone. “We knew Cheverus would give us a run for our money and wouldn’t quit. We knew we couldn’t make mistakes.”

“Basketball is a game of runs,” Scarborough coach Mike Giordano added. “You want the last one, the one that puts the exclamation point on the game.”

Glidden had 15 points and Josie Couture 10 in the loss to the Rams. The Red Storm hosted Bonny Eagle in the finale Thursday.

In Class A South, Cape Elizabeth fell to 0-16 and 13th (nine teams make the playoffs) after losses to visiting Greely (56-35) and Biddeford (50-41). Brooke Harvey had 12 points and Erin O’Rourke 10 against the Rangers. In the loss to the Tigers, Harvey had a team-high 13 points. The Capers played a makeup game at home versus Falmouth Wednesday and finished the season at Fryeburg Academy Thursday.

In Class D South, GPCS was 4-13 and 10th (eight teams make the playoffs) entering Wednesday’s finale at Hebron Academy. Last week, the Lions lost, 38-30, to visiting Highview Christian and 51-15 to visiting Gould Academy.

The postseason begins next week.

Boys’ hockey

On the ice, Cape Elizabeth continued to surge with a dramatic 4-3, come-from-behind overtime win over visiting Yarmouth, the defending Class B South champion, last Thursday. The Capers erased a 2-0 first period deficit on goals from Alex Glidden and Phil Tarling. After the Clippers retook the lead, Glidden tied the game again. After backup goalie Garrett Mello made a sensational save with a second left, the game went to OT, where Tarling won it 31 seconds in.

“It feels great,” Tarling said. “It’s amazing to beat Yarmouth. It was really exciting. It’s always a great time playing against Yarmouth. They’re good every year. It feels good to get the win.

“We had confidence going into overtime,” said Mello. “We knew we were going to win. I saw Phil put it in and I couldn’t be happier. It’s the greatest day of my life.”

“Wow!” added Cape Elizabeth coach Matt Buotte. “This means the world for us. We had a point to prove tonight. To be the best, we had to beat the defending champs. Nobody has more heart than my guys. It doesn’t matter what 20 guys I dress. They showed up and didn’t quit. What more can you ask for as a coach?”

The Capers (8-4 and fourth in Class B South) returned to action Wednesday at Maranacook. After going to Bangor Friday, the Capers host Gardiner Thursday of next week.

Defending Class A South champion Scarborough is hitting its stride, improving to 8-6-1 and third after doubling up visiting Falmouth, 4-2, and winning at Biddeford, 4-3. Sam Neugebauer had the go-ahead tally against the Yachtsmen. Kyle Jacques, Eric Murray, Justin Perry and Cam Smith all scored against the Tigers. The Red Storm visit Cheverus Saturday.

The South Portland/Waynflete/Freeport co-op team was clinging to the seventh and final playoff spot in Class A South after losing, 9-0, to visiting Cape Elizabeth last Tuesday to fall to 4-8-1. After going to Marshwood Wednesday, South Portland/Waynflete/Freeport hosts Windham Saturday.

Girls’ hockey

On the girls’ side, the playoffs are underway.

Scarborough wound up second in the South Region at 13-4-1 after closing with home wins over Falmouth (3-2) and York (4-0). The Red Storm got a pair of goals from Taylor Veilleux to beat the Yachtsmen. Scarborough will face either No. 3 Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland (9-9) or No. 6 Gorham/Bonny Eagle/Windham (6-12) in the semifinals Friday or Saturday. The Red Storm twice edged Cape Elizabeth/SP/Waynflete (2-1 in overtime and 4-3) during the regular season and swept Gorham/BE/Windham (8-0 and 6-1).

The Cape Elizabeth/SP/Waynflete co-op team wound up 9-9 after falling at home to Edward Little/Leavitt, 1-0, and beating visiting Biddeford, 2-0. The squad wound third in the South Region and hosted No. 6 Gorham/BE/Windham in Wednesday’s quarterfinals. Cape Elizabeth/SP/Waynflete won both regular season meetings (8-1 and 5-4).

The regional final is Wednesday of next week in Portland and the state final is Saturday, Feb. 18 in Lewiston.

Swimming

Cape Elizabeth’s swim teams swept Falmouth last week, as the girls prevailed, 144-35, and the boys won, 94-62.

Girls’ event winners included Emily Ecker in the 100 freestyle (55.66 seconds) and the 200 freestyle (1 minute, 58.84 seconds), Olivia Tighe in the 200 individual medley (2:12.41) and the 100 butterfly (59.51), Caroline Mahoney in the 50 free (25.35) and the 100 backstroke (1:00.06), Maggie Pierce in diving (160.40 points), Maddie Culkin in the 500 free (6:16.06). Rose Baillie in the 100 breaststroke (1:14.11) and the medley (1:54.38), 200 free (1:44.54) and 400 free (3:37.60) relay teams.

The boys got victories from Kyle Long in the 50 free (23.18), Oliver Kraft in the fly (58.14), Sam Loring in the breaststroke (1:07.46), Rohan Freedman in the backstroke (1:01.01)and their medley (1:46.13), and 200 free (1:37.56) relay teams.

Scarborough split with Yarmouth, as the boys prevailed, 107-46, and the girls lost, 79-78.

The boys got wins from Kemal Durdag in the 200 free (2:10.39), TJ Hinkle in the IM (2:16.04), Andrew Pillsbury in the 50 free (25.73), Ryan O’Leary in the 500 free (5:46.70), Sam Curtis in the breaststroke (1:12.79) and their medley (1:51.79), 200 free (1:37.68) and 400 free (3:44.02) relay teams.

Girls’ first-place finishers Jane Greenberg in the fly (1:08.30), Jillian Schell in the 500 free (7:15.92) and the 400 free relay team (4:17.53).

South Portland’s girls defeated Maine Girls’ Academy, 101-74. The Red Riots got wins from Lyla Metcalf in the 200 free (2:35.27), Margie Jones in the 50 free (31.40) and 400 free (4:30.63), Glen Ratliff in diving (139,90 points), Grace Goodwin in the 100 free (1:12,72), Sophie Chase in the backstroke (1:15.37) and Emma Kane in the breaststroke (1:29.83).

The North Division Southwesterns will be held this weekend in Cape Elizabeth.

Skiing

Cape Elizabeth’s boys’ Alpine ski team won the Western Maine Conference championship meet last week. The Capers were paced by standout Devon Lathrop, who won the slalom (1 minute, 28.42 seconds) and the giant slalom (1:18.63). Killian Lathrop was runner-up in the slalom (1:32.82) and the GS (1:19.61). Jon Fiutak finished fourth in the GS (1:22.41) and fifth in the slalom (1:36.93). Wylie Fiutak was 14th in the slalom (1:48.34). Nicholas Martin finished 15th in the GS (1:28.14).

Cape Elizabeth’s girls finished fourth (Yarmouth was first). Caroline Paclat placed fourth in the GS (1:25.29) and sixth in the slalom (1:46.08).

Both Scarborough teams finished second at a recent four-team SMAA meet. Teddy Forsley was second in the boys’ race (a two-run combined time of 56.90 seconds). Emily Johnson was runner-up in the girls’ meet (1 minute, 8.94 seconds).

Scarborough also took part in a 10-team WMC/SMAA slalom meet Monday. The boys were first and Forsley was the top individual (1:41.04). The Red Storm girls were ninth as Johnson came in ninth in 1:56.11.

On the Nordic side, Cape Elizabeth took part in a nine-team classical meet last week. The Capers boys came seventh and the girls didn’t score as a team. Will Corsello was 13th in the boys’ race (17 minutes, 34.3 seconds).

Wrestling

Scarborough’s wrestling team finished the regular season 2-22 after falling to Cheverus (36-27), Bonny Eagle (42-24) and Kennebunk (42-18) and beating Deering (36-24).

The Class A South regional meet is Saturday at Massabesic High School in Waterboro.

The Class A state meet is Saturday, Feb. 18 in Camden.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net. Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.