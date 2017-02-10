Regular season comes to a close, playoffs upon us

The first postseason events have arrived and everyone else is preparing for their opportunity at February glory.

Here’s a look at the week that was and what awaits local athletes and teams.

Boys’ basketball

At press time, only Brunswick appears bound for the boys’ basketball playoffs.

The Dragons extended their win streak to four after downing visiting Leavitt (61-24) and Mt. Ararat (57-51) last week to improve to 10-7. Brunswick closed the regular season at Lewiston Wednesday.

Morse was 3-13 and 10th in Class A South (only nine teams make the playoffs) after losses to visiting Erskine Academy (55-41) and host Medomak Valley (80-42). The Shipbuilders were home with Waterville Wednesday and closed at Winslow Thursday.

Mt. Ararat was 4-12 and 11th in Class A South after sandwiching losses at Oceanside (60-44) and Brunswick (57-51) around a 50-45 home victory over Lewiston. The Eagles hosted Medomak Valley Wednesday and closed at Edward Little Thursday.

The basketball playoffs begin next week.

Girls’ basketball

Brunswick’s girls’ basketball team was in solid position at press time, sitting second behind Greely in the Class A South Heal Points standings at 14-3 after wins at Leavitt (60-35) and at home over Mt. Ararat (62-38). The Dragons closed the regular season at home versus Lewiston Wednesday.

Morse was 5-11 and was holding on to the ninth and final playoff spot in Class B South after a 50-33 win at Erskine and a 48-41 home loss to Medomak. The Shipbuilders went to Waterville Wednesday and closed at home versus Winslow Thursday.

Mt. Ararat was 3-14 and 10th after losses at Lewiston (61-47), Brunswick (62-38) and Medomak (50-34). The Eagles finished at home versus Edward Little Thursday.

In Class C South, Hyde was 3-14 and 19th (only 14 teams make the playoffs) after recent losses to Sacopee Valley (42-16), Richmond (75-15), Kents Hill (29-22) and Old Orchard Beach (52-21). The Phoenix closed the regular season at Pine Tree Academy Wednesday.

The basketball playoffs begin next week.

Hockey

On the ice, the Mt. Ararat/Morse/Lisbon boys’ hockey co-op team was 6-7 and seventh in Class A North at press time (six teams make the playoffs) heading into Wednesday’s game at Poland. After going to Massabesic Saturday, the squad visits Cony Tuesday.

Brunswick was 2-10-1 and eighth in Class B South (six teams make the playoffs) after a 5-1 loss at Cheverus last Thursday. After visiting Greely Thursday, the Dragons host Kennebunk Saturday, welcome Greely Monday and play at Maranacook Thursday of next week.

On the girls’ side, Brunswick earned the No. 5 seed in the North Region playoffs after an 8-10 season. The Dragons closed with losses at Edward Little/Leavitt (9-3) and Greely (10-2). Brunswick was at No. 4 Winslow/Gardiner (10-8) in the quarterfinals Wednesday. If the Dragons sprung the upset, they’d go to defending champion St. Dom’s (18-0), the top seed, for the semifinals this weekend.

Mt. Ararat/Morse finished 0-18 and and eighth in the region (six teams made the playoffs) after closing with a 5-0 home loss to Edward Little/Leavitt.

Track

The KVAC indoor track championship was held Saturday at Bowdoin College.

Brunswick’s boys were second to Messalonskee in Class A and Mt. Ararat placed sixth. Mt. Ararat’s girls finished second to Messalonskee while Brunswick finished fifth.

In Class B, the Morse girls came in sixth and the boys finished eighth.

Swimming

The KVAC swim championship meet was also held Saturday in Bath. Brunswick’s boys and girls both came in first. The Mt. Ararat girls tied for fourth place and the Eagles boys finished sixth.

Wrestling

The Mt. Ararat/Brunswick and Morse wrestling teams will take part in the Class A North regional championship meet Saturday in Newport.

Sidebar Elements

Brunswick standout Caitlin Tycz swims her way to victory in the 100 freestyle at last weekend’s KVAC championship meet. Tycz was named the Female Swimmer of the Meet as the Dragons finished first as a team.

Mt. Ararat’s Cameron Meier leads the pack in the boys’ mile at last weekend’s KVAC championship meet. Meier won the race.