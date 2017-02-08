Regular season almost over, postseason upon us-Northern edition

Yarmouth’s Jonny Torres drives to the basket during last week’s 68-49 win at Gray-New Gloucester.

Yarmouth’s Cory Langenbach handles the ball during last week’s 31-27 loss at defending Class B South champion Gray-New Gloucester.

Yarmouth’s Bill Jacobs scores on a rebound during last week’s 4-3 overtime loss at Cape Elizabeth.

(Ed. Note: For the complete Yarmouth-Gray-New Gloucester boys’ basketball, Yarmouth-Gray-New Gloucester girls’ basketball and Yarmouth-Cape Elizabeth boys’ hockey game stories, with photos, see theforecaster.net)

The first postseason events have arrived and everyone else is preparing for their opportunity at February glory.

Here’s a look at the week that was and what awaits local athletes and teams.

Boys’ basketball

Greely’s boys’ basketball team remained undefeated last week after downing host Cape Elizabeth (58-41) and Westbrook (52-40). Against the Capers, Matt McDevitt had 20 points and Ryan Twitchell added 15. In the win over the Blue Blazes, McDevitt led the way with 19 points, while Twitchell and Jordan Bagshaw both added 11. The Rangers then improved to 17-0 and first in the Class A South Heal Points standings Monday with a 73-48 victory at Kennebunk. Bagshaw had a team-high 22 points and McDevitt and Twitchell added 16. Greely looks to cap its first undefeated regular season since 1996-97 when it hosts Falmouth Thursday (see theforecaster.net for game story).

Falmouth took a 12-4 record and the No. 2 ranking in Class A South into Wednesday’s home game versus Cape Elizabeth (see theforecaster.net for game story). The Yachtsmen split a pair of games last week, beating visiting Fryeburg Academy (56-36) and losing at Yarmouth (77-55). Colin Coyne had 21 points and Sean Walsh added 17 in the victory. Against the Clippers, Walsh had 25 points and Coyne added 19. Falmouth closes the regular season Thursday at Greely.

Yarmouth has all but locked up the top seed in Class B South after impressive wins last week at Gray-New Gloucester (68-49) and at home over Falmouth (77-55) made it seven victories in a row. Against the Patriots, the Clippers drained seven 3-pointers shot to a 26-11 lead and never looked back as Nolan Hagerty had 13 points, Gibson Harnett and Aleksandar Medenica 12 apiece and Noah Eckersley-Ray and Jonny Torres nine each.

“A fast start was important,” Eckersley-Ray said. “Coach and the captains stressed that. It was great to come out hot.”

“We knew they could shoot well and if they got hot, they could go on a run,” Hagerty said. “We came out with energy in the second half and we put them away.”

“When you hit shots early, everything else seems to fall into place,” added Yarmouth coach Adam Smith. “That made it easier. The guys see the light at the end of the tunnel and they know they have to be more consistent.”

In the win over the Yachtsmen, Harnett led the way with 21 points, Medenica had 18 and Hagerty added 14. The Clippers (14-2) hosted defending Class B champion Lake Region Wednesday and close at home versus Wells Thursday.

Freeport began the week 5-11 and 12th in Class B South (nine teams make the playoffs) after losses to visiting Poland (61-57) and Wells (65-36). Eriksen Shea and Colby Wagner both had 12 points, while Toby Holt added 11 in the loss to the Knights. The Falcons were at Gray-New Gloucester Wednesday and close at home versus Lake Region Thursday.

North Yarmouth Academy was 11-5 and fourth in Class C South entering Wednesday’s home game versus Temple Academy. Last week, the Panthers handled visiting Pine Tree Academy (68-35) and Buckfield (61-30). Jake Malcom had 23 points, Te’Andre King 18 and Haven Cutko 14 in the win over PTA. Against the Bucks, Chase Waldron erupted for 29 points and Malcom added 14. The Panthers close at St. Dom’s Thursday. If they remain in the top four, they’ll avoid a preliminary round game.

The basketball playoffs begin next week.

Girls’ basketball

On the girls’ side, Greely has the top seed in Class A South locked up. The Rangers improved to 16-1 with recent wins over host Cape Elizabeth (56-35), visiting Westbrook (71-42) and visiting Kennebunk (57-27). Against the Capers, Anna DeWolfe had 23 points and Brooke Obar added 13. DeWolfe had 23 more points and Isabel Porter added 18 in the win over the Blue Blazes. Against the Rams, Obar led the way with 22 points and DeWolfe added 15. Greely closes the regular season Thursday at home versus Falmouth (see theforecaster.net for game story).

Falmouth won at Fryeburg Academy (43-42) and lost at home to Yarmouth (29-24) last week. Abby Ryan had 12 points and Adelaide Cooke added eight, including the decisive free throws late, to spark the win at the Raiders. In the loss, Cooke and Grace Dimick both had six points. The Yachtsmen (7-9 and sixth in Class A South) went to Cape Elizabeth Wednesday and close at Greely Thursday.

In Class B South, Yarmouth began the week fourth in the standings at 11-5 after a hard-fought 31-27 loss at defending regional champion Gray-New Gloucester and a 29-24 victory at Falmouth. Against the Patriots, Alison Clark had 12 points and Sara D’Appolonia eight, but the Clippers couldn’t take advantage of opportunities down the stretch.

“I’m proud of this team,” said Clippers coach Christina Strong. “Our effort tonight was great, but we had costly turnovers and we forced shots at the end. We didn’t execute great.”

In the win, Clark led the way with 11 points. Yarmouth had a home playoff rematch versus Lake Region Wednesday (see theforecaster.net for game story) and closes the regular season at Wells Thursday.

Freeport fell to 11-5 and eighth in the region after losses last week at Poland (49-44) and Wells (57-47). Taylor Rinaldi had 19 points and Johanna Bogue-Marlow added 11 against the Warriors. The Falcons hosted Gray-New Gloucester Tuesday and close at Lake Region Thursday.

NYA was 6-10 and was holding on to the 14th and final playoff spot in Class C South after a sixth straight loss, 45-40, to visiting Pine Tree Academy, and a 48-20 home win over Buckfield. Katie Larson and Maggie Larson both had 13 points against PTA. In the win, both Larsons scored 12 points. The Panthers hosted Temple Academy Wednesday and close at St. Dom’s Thursday.

The postseason begins next week.

Boys’ hockey

On the ice, Falmouth’s boys’ hockey team began the week 10-3-1 and first in Class A South after a 4-2 loss at Scarborough in a regional final rematch and a 4-3 victory at Thornton Academy. Robbie Armitage and Charlie Emple scored against the Red Storm. The Yachtsmen return to action Saturday at Portland/Deering (see theforecaster.net for game story) and host Cheverus Tuesday of next week.

Defending Class B South champion Yarmouth had a frustrating week, falling at home to Cheverus (3-2), at Cape Elizabeth in overtime (4-3) and at Gardiner (4-2). Against the Capers, Cooper May scored twice for a quick lead, but Cape Elizabeth rallied to make it 2-2 after one period. Bill Jacobs’ rebound goal gave the Clippers the lead back in the second half, but again the Capers answered, then they won it 31 seconds into OT.

“We’ve been in enough overtime games that we knew what we needed to do,” said Yarmouth coach Dave St. Pierre. “Overtime hockey is all about getting a bounce and a break and unfortunately for us, they got it.”

The Clippers (6-7-1 and fifth in Class B South) were scheduled to host St. Dom’s Tuesday, but bad weather postponed the contest. Yarmouth is at York Saturday.

Greely improved to 6-5 and sixth in Class B South after downing visiting Thornton Academy (7-1) and Edward Little (7-3). Matt Kramlich had a hat trick and Ryan Megathlin added two goals against the Golden Trojans. In the win over the Red Eddies, Megathlin scored two more goals. The Rangers’ home game Tuesday against top-ranked Gardiner was postponed by bad weather. They host Brunswick Thursday, go to Gorham Saturday and visit Brunswick Monday.

Girls’ hockey

On the girls’ side, Greely got a second shot at defending state champion St. Dom’s, the lone team to beat the Rangers, last week, but dropped a 3-2 road decision. Courtney Sullivan and Emilee McGillicuddy had the goals. Greely finished its regular season at 16-2 Saturday after a 10-2 home win over Brunswick. Sullivan had a hat trick and McGillicuddy added two goals. The Rangers will be the No. 2 seed in the North Region and will have a bye into the semifinals where they will face No. 3 Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland (13-4-1) or No. 6 Yarmouth/Freeport/Gray-New Gloucester (7-11). Greely twice beat EL/Leavitt Poland by 3-2 scores during the regular season and swept Yarmouth/Freeport/GNG, 11-3 on the road and 7-4 at home.

The Yarmouth/Freeport/Gray-New Gloucester co-op team earned the final playoff spot in the North Region after a 4-2 loss to visiting Lewiston and an 8-2 home win over Winslow. Katie Clemmer and Caroline Grant both had three goals in the victory. Yarmouth/Freeport/GNG played at No. 3 EL/Leavitt/Poland in the quarterfinals Wednesday. EL/Leavitt/Poland won both meetings this winter, 6-1 at home and 6-4 at Yarmouth.

Falmouth earned the top seed in the South Region after going 14-4. Last week, the Yachtsmen lost, 3-2, at defending regional champion Scarborough, then edged host Cheverus, 2-1, in the finale Saturday. The Yachtsmen have a bye into the semifinals this weekend where they will meet either No. 4 Cheverus (9-9) or No. 5 York (9-9). Falmouth twice beat the Stags this year (the other was 6-5 in overtime) and also swept York (4-0 away and 3-2 in overtime at home).

The regional finals will be contested next Wednesday in Portland. The state final is Saturday, Feb. 18 in Lewiston.

Track

The Western Maine Conference indoor track championship meet will be held Friday at the University of Southern Maine in Gorham.

Swimming

Yarmouth’s girls’ swim team edged Scarborough, 79-78, last weekend, while the boys lost to the Red Storm, 107-46.

The girls got wins from Natalie Bourassa in the 200 freestyle (2 minutes, 15.98 seconds), Eliza Lunt in the 200 individual medley (2:26.09) and 100 backstroke (1:09.49), Amanda Murray in the 50 free (28.98 seconds), Kara Murray in the 100 breaststroke (1:23.48), Elizabeth Hanson in the 100 free (1:05.74) and their 200 medley (2:05.58) and 200 freestyle (1:52.13) relay teams.

Boys’ first-place finishers included Charlie Keefe in the 100 butterfly (1:05.18), Camden Thaxter in the 100 free (56.41) and Michael St. Laurent in the backstroke (1:10.38).

Greely split with Waynflete, as the girls prevailed, 50-38, and the boys lost, 46-44.

The girls got wins from Lauren Williams in the 50 free (27.57), Julia Bisson in the 100 free (1:09.42), Lily Black in the 500 free (5:44.78), Livy Giandrea in the breaststroke (1:24.05) and their medley (2:02.02) and 400 free (4:33.93) relay teams.

Boys’ first-place finishers included Nicolas Giandrea in the fly (1:06.26), Atticus Smith in the 500 free (5:55.47) and the medley (2:08.58), 200 free (1:45.01) and 400 free (4:24.07) relay teams.

Falmouth was swept by Cape Elizabeth, as the boys lost, 94-62, and the girls were beaten by the Capers, 144-35.

The boys got wins from Caleb Robinson in the 200 free (2:06.37), Connor Perron in the 100 free (51.28) and IM (2:06.93), Griffin Conley in diving (211.90 points), Jacob Seeker in the 500 free (7:08.54) and their 400 free relay team (3:44.86).

The Southwestern championships will be held later this week in Cape Elizabeth.

Skiing

The Western Maine Conference Alpine championships were held last week at Shawnee Peak.

Yarmouth’s girls won the league title with Greely placing second, Falmouth coming in third and Freeport finishing eighth.

The Clippers were led by Greta Elder, who was second individually in both the giant slalom (a two-run combined time of 1 minute, 22.06 seconds) and the slalom (1:40.00).

Falmouth’s Caroline Keller won the slalom in 1:39.56. She was fifth in the GS (1:26.40).

The Rangers were paced by Jeanette Cunningham (third in the slalom, 1:41.01, and Ella Novick (seventh in the GS, 1:28.27).

The Falcons’ top finisher was Bella St. Cyr (17th in the GS, 1:37.15). Kaia Williams came in 20th in the slalom, 2:11.25.

The boys’ title was won by Cape Elizabeth. Falmouth was runner-up, Greely came in third, Yarmouth placed fifth and Freeport was sixth.

Individually, the Yachtsmen were led by Gibson Scott, who was third in both the GS (1:20.53) and slalom (1:34.58).

The Rangers were paced by Axel Lindsay (sixth in the GS, 1:23.19, and sixth in the slalom, 1:38.50).

For the Clippers, George Jutras placed ninth in the slalom (1:44.67) and 14th in the GS (1:28.10).

The Falcons’ top finisher was Liam Grogan (ninth in the GS, 1:26.69, and 12th in the slalom, 1:47.30).

On the Nordic side, Maine Coast Waldorf swept a nine-team classical meet last week. Freeport came in second, Falmouth was third, Yarmouth fourth and Greely ninth. The MCW boys were led by first-place individual Tucker Pierce (14 minutes, 43.7 seconds). The Falcons were paced by Yacob Olins (fifth, 15:54.3). The Yachtsmen’s top finisher was Ethan Livingood (10th, 17:01.1). The top Clipper was John Lane (third, 15:32.1). The Rangers were paced by Evan Goettel (37th, 20:25.5).

In the girls’ race, MCW came in first, Yarmouth was second, Freeport fifth, Falmouth sixth and Greely eighth. MCW’s Olivia Skillings was first individually (17:38.1). The Clippers were led by runner-up Grace Cowles (18:26.2). The top Falcon was Lily Horne (sixth, 19:13.5). The Yachtsmen were led by Gabby Farrell (eighth, 19:42.4). The top Ranger was Isabelle Perry (26th, 23:12.0).

