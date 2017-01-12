Registration opens March 9 for Beach to Beacon

CAPE ELIZABETH — Online registration for the 20th annual TD Beach to Beacon 10K road race will open March 9 for town residents.

The general public can register for the race starting March 10. The race, which starts on Route 77 near the entrance to Crescent Beach and ends at Fort Williams Park, will be held Aug. 5.

There will be 600 entries reserved for Cape Elizabeth residents, and 4,000 for the general public. Last year, the spots were all filled in 3 minutes 43 seconds. Race organizers said they expect that record to be broken this year, since it will be the 20th anniversary race.

After general registration, there will be 1,950 entries available through a lottery from March 10-19. People chosen in the lottery will be notified March 21.

Runners must register for the race at beach2beacon.org.