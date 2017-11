CAPE ELIZABETH — Valerie Randall and Christopher Straw won Tuesday’s race for contested seats on the Town Council.

Randall received 1,700 votes and Straw received 1,370 – triumphing over Peter McCarthy’s 1,161 votes, and Jim Tasse’s 1,044 votes.

In an unopposed race for two seats on the School Board, Mohammed Shir received 2,328 votes and Hope Straw received 2,445. This will be Shir’s and Straw’s first term on the board.