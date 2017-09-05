Rally 4 Recovery coming to Portland's Deering Oaks

PORTLAND — The fourth annual Maine Rally 4 Recovery comes to the main stage at Deering Oaks Park from 12-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10.

The all-ages, free rally is open to people in recovery and those supporting people in recovery, and includes games, music, food and a DJ.

The Maine Rally 4 Recovery is organized by the state chapter of Young People in Recovery and the Portland Recovery Community Center. Those attending are also invited to share their messages and support by speaking onstage during the rally.