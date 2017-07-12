Rain fails to dampen annual Cape Elizabeth Land Trust fundraiser

CAPE ELIZABETH— Thirty artists braved rain, scattering throughout town July 7 to paint some of Cape Elizabeth’s most breathtaking scenes.

Painting continued through the next day and came to a close Sunday evening, July 9, for the Cape Elizabeth Land Trust’s 10th annual Wet Paint Auction.

The “freshly created” artwork was auctioned live during a tented reception on seaside Breakwater Farm Road, overlooking Richmond Island.

CELT published a map and listing of where each artist would be working, so those who were so inclined could watch the scenes unfold onto the canvas.

Among the thirty artists to participate were the owner and founder of Northlight Gallery, Marsha Donahue; Paul Bonneau, whose paintings are shown in Portland and Kennebunk galleries; and Marguerite Lawler, whose work is on display at Elizabeth Moss Galleries in Falmouth, Gallery 37 in Portland, and The Monhegan House.

Anne Carney, CELT President and Paint for Preservation chairwoman, said the trust as of Wednesday had not finished the accounting for last weekend’s event, but tickets to the auction sold out, as they have each year since the event began in 2007.

Proceeds from ticket sales and sponsorships benefit nonprofit CELT’s Saving Cape’s Great Places initiative, which is committed to the permanent conservation and stewardship of Cape Elizabeth land.

Artists are required to donate at least half of their earnings from the auction to the initiative.

“We depend on the artists for the event,” Carney said. “(Sunday’s auction) was really amazing this year … we had a beautiful location, perfect weather, and wonderful art. Combine that with a great group of volunteers and you get a very successful event.”

Erin McGee Ferrel of Falmouth planned her day for Paint for Preservation at Fort Williams Park around the weather that was predicted for Cape Elizabeth July 7: “I planned to do watercolor in the morning and in the afternoon I’ll do oil (paint) because it doesn’t matter if those get wet.”

Jill Hoy paints Portland Head Light from her post in Fort Williams on June 7. Hoy runs an art gallery in Stonington and has been involved in Paint for Preservation for three years. “I think it is the best plein air art fundraiser in Maine,” Hoy said. “People love the (Cape Elizabeth) Land Trust.”