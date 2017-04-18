Railroad museum reopens in Portland despite vandalism

PORTLAND — Staff at the Maine Narrow Gauge Railroad vowed April 14 that vandalism will not derail the nonprofit’s 25th anniversary celebration.

In a press release, Executive Director Donnell Carroll said there was damage last week to coaches, box cars and a sound system at 58 Fore St.

“To once again have to experience this type of setback at the hands of unappreciative, reckless and thoughtless hoodlums is not only demoralizing, it is a direct insult to volunteers, staff, trustees, and our members,” Carroll said.

Carroll said the damage was estimated at $7,700, and will be mostly covered by insurance. He said the railroad is open this week and on weekends throughout April. The museum opens fully for the season on May 6.