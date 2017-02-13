Quiet in Falmouth as residents, employees stay home

FALMOUTH — Other than a couple minor accidents after the snow started to fall Sunday, Fire Chief Howard Rice said things were “pretty quiet” in town, with residents heeding advice from officials to stay off the roads.

The blizzard was expected to last through Monday, and Rice said the biggest hazards are strong winds and blowing snow, which could cause whiteouts. Rice said extra crews were called in to both the fire and police stations, as well as public works, to deal with any emergencies.

“We prepared well and the Public Works Department has done a great job,” he said. “It’s been pretty constant plowing and shoveling.”

Other than asking people to stay off the roads as the snow continues to fall, Rice urged homeowners to clear the snow away from any heating vents to ensure proper ventilation.

In addition to the schools, library and Town Hall, many local businesses also closed on Monday.