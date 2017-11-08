Question 2 to amend Portland zoning fails in Portland

PORTLAND — Question 2, the “Give Neighborhoods A Voice” citizens initiative referendum to amend city zoning, was defeated Tuesday. Without absentee ballots, the referendum got 10,887 no votes and 9,747 yes votes.

If passed, the referendum would have allowed 25 percent of voters living or owning property within 500 feet of a requested zoning change to file written objections to block it before it reached a City Council vote.

Those objections could have been set aside with written support of new zoning by 51 percent of the voters living or owning property within 1,000 feet of the requested change.