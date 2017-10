More than 350 pumpkins were carved by Scarborough, South Portland and Cape Elizabeth residents at the Inn by the Sea’s 17th annual Community Pumpkin Carving on Oct. 17. Residents braced for the cool weather, warming up with hot chocolate, warm cider and cookies offered by the Cape Elizabeth inn.

Sam, left, Tori, and Lila Rosu-Myless of Cape Elizabeth with two of the more than 350 pumpkins carved at the Inn by the Sea’s annual Community Pumpkin Carving.